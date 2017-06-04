 

America's Cup recap: Team NZ miss out on claiming vital bonus point, Oracle's Jimmy Spithill continues to play mind games

Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from the last day of round robin racing in the America's Cup qualification on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Race of the day: Oracle Team USA v Team NZ

It was the battle of the heavyweights and again it was Oracle Team USA who came out on top over Team New Zealand.

This was scary. Team USA's skipper playing hardball at a crucial moment of this big race on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill pulled off a polished performance for Oracle, forcing Peter Burling to make uncharacteristic mistakes.

In a crucial race it was Spithill who took the spoils winning a crucial bonus point for the America's Cup final in two weeks time.

Moment of the day: Bold Oracle Team USA bully Team NZ at the start line

Spithill made the perfect start against the Kiwis as Team New Zealand had nowhere to go and were made to pay with a penalty after being overlapped by Oracle on the starting line.

The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

The bad start by Team NZ led to Burling making unnecessary manoeuvres as he tried his best to catch up to Team USA.

Team New Zealand copped two more penalties in the race, one for going out of bounds and another for failing to take the penalty before their next tack down the fifth leg.

Quote of the Day: "Well from the leak I have in their team, they’ll pick Ben Ainslie Racing" - Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill

Jimmy was at it again with the mind games. Spithill couldn’t help but rub it in the Kiwis’ faces that his side is a force to be reckoned with.

The outspoken Aussie skipper for Oracle jokingly said at today's press conference that he has a mole in Team New Zealand's crew.
Source: YouTube/ America's Cup

But was he joking about having a mole on the inside of Team New Zealand's camp?

He made the prediction before Peter Burling made the announcement at today's press conference.

What to watch for tomorrow: Team NZ v Land Rover BAR

Ben Ainslie has struggled so far against Team New Zealand, losing both match-up races against the Kiwis in the round robin stages.

Team NZ will face the Brits while Team Japan take on Artemis Racing for the challenger semis which starts tomorrow.
Source: YouTube/ America's Cup

If Land Rover BAR has any secret weapons in their arsenal, now is the time to bring it out.

Team New Zealand will be hurting after missing out on a vital bonus point against Oracle, so expect fireworks when these two face off.

Today's results:

Race 12: USA beat NZ

Race 13: GBR beat JAP

Race 14: SWE beat FRA

Race 15: USA beat GBR

Standings:

1. Oracle Team USA - 9

2. Emirates Team NZ - 8

3. Land Rover BAR - 6

4. Artemis Racing - 5

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3

6. Groupama Team France 2 (eliminated)

Semi-finals:

Race 1: NZL v GBR (5.08am)

Race 1: SWE v JAP (5.37am)

Race 2: GBR v NZL (6.06am)

Race 2: JAP v SWE (6.35am)

