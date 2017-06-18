 

America's Cup Recap: Team NZ go two-for-two in opening races of Cup Match with Oracle - but things are just warming up

The first day of the America's Cup match between Team NZ and Oracle was a thriller full of high speed action and a couple of errors - and maybe a sweet, sweet slice of humble pie. Here's 1 NEWS NOW’s pick of the best of Race 1 and 2 of America's Cup match action on and off the water!

Race of the Day: Race Two

Oracle looked to be coming from behind but Team NZ found another gear to hold on and win.
Source: SKY

The Kiwis cruised to victory in Race 1 (besides that hiccup near the finish which Burling won't forget about for a wee while) and were looking comfortable again in the second race after building a healthy lead, but Spithill's men got back in it towards the end of the fifth leg only for a horrid gybe to ruin all their efforts. Note how Burling didn't say "we let them back in the race" after winning Jimmy?

Moment of the Day: Team NZ's Race One start

The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.
Source: SKY

It'd been a big talking point leading up to this morning's racing - can the Kiwis fix their starts? Artemis Racing dominated in that area for much of the qualifying series finale and even before that the Kiwis had been outclassed there. But Burling timed his run right while the Americans floundered and were penalised - a massive mental win out of the gates.

Quote of the Day: "I suppose that we're one up" - Peter Burling when asked what's Team NZ's good news

The Team NZ skipper gave a dead-pan answer to the question: "What do you take as your good news?"
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Classic. Kiwi. Answer. Jimmy Spithill and Oracle were searching for positives having already blown the one-point lead they earned through their special rule of winning the regatta's round robin and were pleased they were "only one point down". So how does deadpan Burling react to being asked what is the positives for Team NZ - with some Kiwi wit, of course.

What to watch tomorrow: How will Oracle bounce back?

The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.
Source: SKY

They chose the boat class. They wrote the rules. They got the extra practice time. And now they're suddenly down by one. But that's the problem - we've seen what an Oracle team with their pride hurt can do. Do the Kiwis have things in place to shut them down this time and extend their lead? Only tomorrow's two races will tell.

The Kiwi helmsman is urging his side to improve ahead of tomorrow's racing.
Source: 1 NEWS

Day One Results

ACR1: NZL bt. USA
ACR2: NZL bt. USA

Standings after Day One

(First to seven wins)

1. Emirates Team New Zealand 1*
2. Oracle Team USA 0

(*NZL started on -1 after USA won the America's Cup Qualifiers)

The Oracle helmsman says the chopper was right "on top" of Oracle “a few times”.
Source: 1 NEWS

Race Schedule for Day Two

ACR3: NZL vs. USA (5:12am)
ACR4: NZL vs. USA (5:57am)

