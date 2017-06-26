America's Cup recap: Team NZ deliver back-to-back wins to go within touching distance of reclaiming the Auld Mug

With two wins from today's two races against Oracle Team USA, Team New Zealand need just one more victory to lift the America's Cup for the first time since 2000. Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from Bermuda's Great Sound today.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Oracle race seven

After dropping yesterday's second race to hand Oracle their first win, you'd struggle to find any Team New Zealand fans that weren't secretly terrified of another San Francisco style-comeback from Team USA. Peter Burling and his crew however, didn't show the slightest bit of panic and after Jimmy Spithill botched another start for Team USA, the Kiwis showed their class to claim their sixth win to go 5-1 ahead.

Moment of the day: Burling waves Spithill goodbye

After four years of Jimmy Spithill dishing it out to us Kiwis, Peter Burling secured his status as a national hero, waving the fiery Aussie goodbye as Team New Zealand won another start in race eight. Team New Zealand schooled Oracle in the start to lead by 14 seconds heading out of the blocks. From there, it was all Team New Zealand, rocketing home to put themselves just one more win away from lifting the oldest trophy in sport.

Quote of the day: "We've been here before" - Jimmy Spithill

It's easy to kick them while they're down, but let's not forget that if anyone can turn this around it's Oracle and Spithill. Having masterminded a fightback from 8-1 in 2013, Oracle have an easier job this time in only having to win six more races. Team USA aren't going to go down without a fight, and after 2013, no New Zealand fans will be celebrating until that trophy is won.

What to watch tomorrow: Team New Zealand on the brink of glory

One. More. Win. That's all Team New Zealand need. After the heartbreak of 2013, there is nothing Kiwi fans want - nor deserve - more than to see the boys bring that trophy home. Having dominated the finals series so far, dropping just one race to the cup holders, the dream of an entire nation is within touching distance.

Results:

Race seven: NZL bt USA by 12 seconds

Race eight: NZL bt USA by 30 seconds

Standings (first to seven wins):

Team New Zealand – 6

Oracle Team USA – 1

Schedule: