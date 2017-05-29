 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A day where Team New Zealand showed their class, Oracle's Jimmy Spithill tasted defeat and Ben Ainslie went a whole two races without giving out a "love kiss". Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from the second day of America's Cup qualification on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Japan

Many would have assumed that the match up between Team New Zealand and the little fancied Japan would only go one way, yet former skipper Dean Barker nearly returned to haunt his old side. The Kiwis would eventually claim what should be considered a comfortable win, but Peter Burling and his crew were made to work in a race that could have left many red faced. 

An incredible upwind tactical display from Team NZ was ultimately enough to haul in the high flying Japanese outfit on a blemish free day for Peter Burling.

Moment of the day: Artemis upstage Oracle

In easily the shock of the regatta so far, little fancied Swedish side Artemis played David to bring down the Goliath that is Oracle Team USA. While Oracle realistically have nothing to lose from the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series, a tactical blueprint has been laid out for the other teams to bring down Jimmy Spithill's men and show that Oracle can be beaten.

Artemis picked up a 39-second victory over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA on the second day of qualifying in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Quote of the day: "We still feel like we made a lot of mistakes out there, so it was nice to end up on the right side of it today." - Peter Burling

It's scary to think that Burling and his crew could sail so well today, and yet still think there is room to improve. The penalty for incorrect entry against Great Britain aside, this was as good a day that Team New Zealand could have asked for.

Having had less time on the Bermuda seas than the other competitors at this regatta, Team New Zealand will be a very daunting prospect of facing once they well and truly hit their stride.

What to watch on day three: Team New Zealand v Artemis

It'll be interesting to see whether or not Artemis' victory over Oracle was just a one-off, or whether the Swedish underdogs could play giantkillers later on in the cup.

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.
Source: SKY

Day two results:

Race 7: FRA bt. SWE
Race 8: USA bt. GBR
Race 9: NZL bt. JAP
Race 10: SWE bt. USA
Race 11: NZL bt. GBR
Race 12: USA bt. JPN

Standings:

1: ORACLE TEAM USA - 5
2: Land Rover BAR - 3
3: Emirates Team New Zealand - 3
4: Artemis Racing - 2
5: SoftBank Team Japan - 1
6: Groupama Team France - 1

Day three:

Race 13: GBR v FRA (5:08am)

Race 14: SWE v NZL (5:37am)

Race 15: FRA v JAP (6:06am)

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:29
2
Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

Watch: How did he walk away from this? Kiwi Scott Dixon wiped out of Indy 500 in crash that split his car in two

00:29
3
Artemis picked up a 39-second victory over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA on the second day of qualifying in Bermuda.

Watch: Take that Spithill! Oracle suffer embarrassing loss to Sweden in America's Cup qualifying

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

00:25
5
The Olympic champion led the way as New Zealand took their gold medal haul to six in Hungary.

Video: The sensational Lisa Carrington powers New Zealand to two more Canoe World Cup golds

04:13
1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang talks about a fatal house fire in Hamilton and why some property owners are not complying with the life-saving requirement.

Landlords 'blatantly refusing' to comply with smoke alarm laws

The brother of a 23-year-old woman who died in a house fire is now campaigning to save the lives of others.

03:01
PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper says the association wants to limit distractions for students caused by gender identity issues.

'It's about providing choice' - PPTA issues clarified guidelines for gender-safe schools

The group representing secondary school teachers says schools need to move towards things like gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms.

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ