America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

A day where Team New Zealand showed their class, Oracle's Jimmy Spithill tasted defeat and Ben Ainslie went a whole two races without giving out a "love kiss". Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from the second day of America's Cup qualification on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Japan

Many would have assumed that the match up between Team New Zealand and the little fancied Japan would only go one way, yet former skipper Dean Barker nearly returned to haunt his old side. The Kiwis would eventually claim what should be considered a comfortable win, but Peter Burling and his crew were made to work in a race that could have left many red faced.

An incredible upwind tactical display from Team NZ was ultimately enough to haul in the high flying Japanese outfit on a blemish free day for Peter Burling.

Moment of the day: Artemis upstage Oracle

In easily the shock of the regatta so far, little fancied Swedish side Artemis played David to bring down the Goliath that is Oracle Team USA. While Oracle realistically have nothing to lose from the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series, a tactical blueprint has been laid out for the other teams to bring down Jimmy Spithill's men and show that Oracle can be beaten.

Quote of the day: "We still feel like we made a lot of mistakes out there, so it was nice to end up on the right side of it today." - Peter Burling

It's scary to think that Burling and his crew could sail so well today, and yet still think there is room to improve. The penalty for incorrect entry against Great Britain aside, this was as good a day that Team New Zealand could have asked for.

Having had less time on the Bermuda seas than the other competitors at this regatta, Team New Zealand will be a very daunting prospect of facing once they well and truly hit their stride.

What to watch on day three: Team New Zealand v Artemis

It'll be interesting to see whether or not Artemis' victory over Oracle was just a one-off, or whether the Swedish underdogs could play giantkillers later on in the cup.

Day two results:

Race 7: FRA bt. SWE

Race 8: USA bt. GBR

Race 9: NZL bt. JAP

Race 10: SWE bt. USA

Race 11: NZL bt. GBR

Race 12: USA bt. JPN

Standings:

1: ORACLE TEAM USA - 5

2: Land Rover BAR - 3

3: Emirates Team New Zealand - 3

4: Artemis Racing - 2

5: SoftBank Team Japan - 1

6: Groupama Team France - 1

Day three:

Race 13: GBR v FRA (5:08am)

Race 14: SWE v NZL (5:37am)