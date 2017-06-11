America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand one perfect day away from Oracle rematch

On a day Team New Zealand marched forward to take a 2-1 lead over Artemis into what could be the final day of the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series, here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from today's America's Cup racing on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Artemis, race one

After what seems like the 100th poor start from Peter Burling in this qualification series, Team New Zealand again had to find a way to claw themselves back into the contest. A penalty at the third gate eventually saw the Kiwis take the lead, and Peter Burling put his foot down to see his side race clear and take the win by a huge 47 second margin, a feat inconceivable considering how even the race was to start with.

Moment of the day: Nathan Outteridge overboard

Having lost the first race of the day, Artemis showed they were no easybeats, taking the second by 15 seconds to cast a bit of doubt into the minds of Team New Zealand. However, it all went pear-shaped for Sweden's Aussie helmsman, ending up in the Great Sound coming into the sixth gate after losing himself as Artemis turned, gifting Team New Zealand one of the easiest wins they'll get this year.

Quote of the day: "Even if he didn't fall off, we would have got that win" - Peter Burling

The Team New Zealand helmsman was bang on the money with this one. Having lost his third start of the day, Burling again roared back into contention to match Artemis blow for blow. Even at the moment of Nathan Outteridge's catastrophic dip, Team New Zealand were making their presence felt. It's entirely hypothetical based on how the day had unfolded to that point to suggest that the Kiwis would have easily taken the race, but in those close races, Burling has proven time and time again that he's the man to back in a tight spot.

What to watch for tomorrow: Team New Zealand possibly sealing the deal

If all goes to plan tomorrow, Team New Zealand could earn themselves a shot at redemption for the disaster that was San Francisco 2013. With three races scheduled for tomorrow, the Kiwis could possibly blitz Artemis to take out the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series 5-1, earning them the right to finally put Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA in their place.

Standings:

Team New Zealand: 2

Artemis Racing: 1

Tomorrow's schedule: