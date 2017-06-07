 

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand in race against time after nosedive nightmare

It was a day in which Team New Zealand were counting their lucky stars that no one was seriously harmed after a horrifying nosedive saw the Kiwis' AC50 capsize into Bermuda's Great Sound. 1 NEWS NOW looks back at the day's thrills and spills from the America's Cup qualification semi-finals.

This is something we’ve never seen. Team NZ ’s boat on its side and its crew in the water.
Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Land Rover BAR - Race One

Before the shocking moment that saw racing take a back seat, Team New Zealand came away with another dominant win over their British rivals. Again, Peter Burling and his crew bounced back from a poor start that saw Ben Ainslie take the upper hand, before rallying to register their third win from as many attempts at the time.

Were it not for the nosedive in the second race between the two, Team New Zealand would most likely be entering tomorrow with one foot in the qualification finals.

Moment of the day: Team New Zealand's terrifying nosedive

Could moment of the day be anything else? Attempting to recover from yet another poor start against BAR, Peter Burling and the Kiwis tried to do too much, too quickly in conditions that saw the decision to race questionable at best. Team New Zealand now have a colossal job on their hands, with the shore crew racing against the clock to get the boat in condition to be racing-ready once again.

Team New Zealand engineers are in for a tough night ahead, making repairs to their boat in time for the next America’s Cup race in Bermuda.
Quote of the day: "As a group of New Zealanders, we're incredibly resilient" - Peter Burling

Somehow, the Team New Zealand helmsman fronted the daily media conference after an event that could have been so much worse. But, while many would forgive Peter Burling for appearing down and out after the nosedive that could dent his team's chances, the Kiwi helmsman looked more determined than ever to get back out on the water.

There was fire in Burling's eyes that told any Team New Zealand fan one thing: they will recover from this and boy is it going to be good to watch.

He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.
What to watch for tomorrow: Can Team New Zealand recover in time?

As the clock in Bermuda ticks towards midnight, the Team New Zealand shore crew will be up against it to try and get the boat back on the water as soon as possible.

All eyes will be on tomorrow's first race between Team New Zealand and BAR to see what a bit of Kiwi number eight wire ingenuity can accomplish.

Standings:

Semi final one:
Team New Zealand - 3
Land Rover BAR - 1

Semi final two:
Team Japan - 3
Artemis Racing - 1

Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.
Schedule:

Semi final one - race five: NZL v GBR (5:08am)
Semi final two - race five: SWE v JAP (5:36am)
Semi final one - race six: GBR v NZL (6:06am)
Semi final two - race six JAP v SWE (6:35am)

