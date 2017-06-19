America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand hit Oracle where it hurts to go 3-0 up

Team New Zealand have again stamped their authority on the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, grabbing their third and fourth straight wins over Oracle Team USA in the race to bring the Auld Mug home. Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from today's racing.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Oracle - race four

Having strolled to a comfortable win by 49 seconds in the first race of the day, and the third of the finals series, Peter Burling and Team New Zealand knew they could twist the knife with another win to take a 3-0 lead - and they did just that. Burling again showed why he's so highly regarded in world sailing, winning another start over Jimmy Spithill and Oracle.

The Kiwi helmsman was reading the wind shifts like a book, outclassing Oracle to record a whopping win by 1 minute and 12 seconds, their biggest and most convincing of the finals so far.

Moment of the day: Burling and Spithill's near miss

Things could have been so much worse for the Kiwis, avoiding a head-on collision with Oracle at the sixth mark in their first race. Burling and Spithill were locked in a colossal game of chicken, with the two boats close enough for the pair to shake hands at one point, with Team New Zealand edging it.

Oracle launched a protest, unhappy with misreading the situation, before the race officials sided against the cup holders as Team New Zealand strolled home to win by 49 seconds.

Quote of the day: "No idea is out of the question" - Jimmy Spithill on copying Team New Zealand

We knew it was coming. Thanks to Oracle being backed by American billionaire Larry Ellison, Team USA have a near bottomless pit of cash to throw at their problems to claw their way back from being 3-0 down.

We saw back in 2013 that a quick cash injection can fix Oracle's problems, and with five days off before the next racing takes place, don't put it past Team USA and Spithill to bring more of a contest once competition gets back underway on Sunday.

What to watch next: Can Oracle bounce back?

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Jimmy Spithill is a born winner. You can see in his demeanor on and off the water that trailing in the manor that Oracle are is killing him. Team USA will now need to muster a similar comeback to 2013 - where they fought back from 8-1 down to lift the cup - in order to stop what could be the one of the most one-sided contests in America's Cup history.

Day two results:

Race three: NZL bt USA by 49 seconds

Race four: NZL bt USA by 1 minute 12 seconds

Standings (first to seven wins)

Team New Zealand - 3

Oracle Team USA - 0

Schedule (Sunday NZ Time)