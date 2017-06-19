 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand hit Oracle where it hurts to go 3-0 up

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand have again stamped their authority on the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, grabbing their third and fourth straight wins over Oracle Team USA in the race to bring the Auld Mug home. Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from today's racing.

Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.
Source: SKY

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Oracle - race four

Having strolled to a comfortable win by 49 seconds in the first race of the day, and the third of the finals series, Peter Burling and Team New Zealand knew they could twist the knife with another win to take a 3-0 lead - and they did just that. Burling again showed why he's so highly regarded in world sailing, winning another start over Jimmy Spithill and Oracle.

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi helmsman was reading the wind shifts like a book, outclassing Oracle to record a whopping win by 1 minute and 12 seconds, their biggest and most convincing of the finals so far.

Moment of the day: Burling and Spithill's near miss

Things could have been so much worse for the Kiwis, avoiding a head-on collision with Oracle at the sixth mark in their first race. Burling and Spithill were locked in a colossal game of chicken, with the two boats close enough for the pair to shake hands at one point, with Team New Zealand edging it. 

Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Oracle launched a protest, unhappy with misreading the situation, before the race officials sided against the cup holders as Team New Zealand strolled home to win by 49 seconds.

Quote of the day: "No idea is out of the question" - Jimmy Spithill on copying Team New Zealand

We knew it was coming. Thanks to Oracle being backed by American billionaire Larry Ellison, Team USA have a near bottomless pit of cash to throw at their problems to claw their way back from being 3-0 down. 

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

We saw back in 2013 that a quick cash injection can fix Oracle's problems, and with five days off before the next racing takes place, don't put it past Team USA and Spithill to bring more of a contest once competition gets back underway on Sunday.

What to watch next: Can Oracle bounce back?

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Jimmy Spithill is a born winner. You can see in his demeanor on and off the water that trailing in the manor that Oracle are is killing him. Team USA will now need to muster a similar comeback to 2013 - where they fought back from 8-1 down to lift the cup - in order to stop what could be the one of the most one-sided contests in America's Cup history.

The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Day two results:

Race three: NZL bt USA by 49 seconds
Race four: NZL bt USA by 1 minute 12 seconds

Standings (first to seven wins)

Team New Zealand - 3
Oracle Team USA - 0

Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Schedule (Sunday NZ Time)

Race 5: NZL v USA (5:12am)
Race 6: NZL v USA (5:57am)

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:30
2
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:35
3
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

01:08
4
Gatland is surprised at the backlash the ref from last night's game against the Crusaders is receiving since the Crusaders were cheating in his eyes too.

Warren Gatland pleads with refs to stop NZ's off-the-ball 'blocking' against All Blacks

00:30
5
Asafo Aumua was unstoppable in New Zealand's 64-17 win to take home the trophy.

Watch: Rampaging Baby Blacks' hooker grabs hat-trick as NZ romps to under-20 World Cup title against England

00:11
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

At least three people thought to be seriously injured after van strikes pedestrians in London

The UK Police say one person has been arrested over the incident.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

00:23
Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Re-live all the action from a pulsating day of America's Cup finals action.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ