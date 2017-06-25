America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand edge closer to triumph as Oracle begin fightback

On a day that could have seen the Kiwi crew put one hand on the America's Cup, Oracle produced the sort of performance reminiscent of San Francisco 2013 to get themselves back into the fight. Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from today's racing in Bermuda.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Oracle - race five

After a five day break which saw Oracle's boat experimented on in a similar fashion to Frankenstien's monster, Kiwi fans were hoping that Team New Zealand had enough to continue their previous winning ways. The first race of the day did not disappoint. Oracle were rocked not once, but twice by penalties in a race that showed Peter Burling and his crew still have a few tricks of their own up their sleeves. In the end it wasn't even close, with Team New Zealand taking the victory by two minutes and four seconds to go 4-0 up.

Moment of the day: Oracle keep their chance alive

At 4-0 down, Jimmy Spithill and Oracle could be forgiven for rolling over and accepting defeat, but the Aussie helmsman is made of sterner stuff. In the second race of the day, Spithill was under immense pressure. The two sides were evenly matched for most of the race, until a mistake from the Kiwis at the fifth gate saw Oracle storm home to claim their first win of the finals series. All eyes are now on Spithill and his crew, to see if another San Francisco-inspired turnaround is on the cards.

Quote of the day: "It was our errors that cost us" - Peter Burling

While it was all about Team New Zealand on the first two days of the finals series, the five day break has seen Oracle fight back. Burling's admission it was Team New Zealand's mistakes that saw them drop their first race of the finals, comes at a time when the two sides are nearly evenly matched. It's safe to say that whatever team can make the least mistakes in the remainder of the cup will be the ones that end up on the winning side to claim the Auld Mug.

What to watch tomorrow: Can Team New Zealand recover from this morning's setback?

We've seen how Oracle respond in the face of adversity, now it's Team New Zealand's turn. After their near-disaster in capsizing against Great Britain in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series, Burling and his crew have proven they can bounce back. Now they'll need to do it again.

Day two results:

Race five: NZL bt USA by 2m 04s

Race six: USA bt NZL by 11s

Standings (first to seven wins)

Team New Zealand - 4

Oracle Team USA - 1

Schedule