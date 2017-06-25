 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand edge closer to triumph as Oracle begin fightback

share

Source:

1 NEWS

On a day that could have seen the Kiwi crew put one hand on the America's Cup, Oracle produced the sort of performance reminiscent of San Francisco 2013 to get themselves back into the fight. Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from today's racing in Bermuda.

Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.
Source: SKY

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Oracle - race five

After a five day break which saw Oracle's boat experimented on in a similar fashion to Frankenstien's monster, Kiwi fans were hoping that Team New Zealand had enough to continue their previous winning ways. The first race of the day did not disappoint. Oracle were rocked not once, but twice by penalties in a race that showed Peter Burling and his crew still have a few tricks of their own up their sleeves. In the end it wasn't even close, with Team New Zealand taking the victory by two minutes and four seconds to go 4-0 up.

The 37-year-old Aussie says mistakes have hindered their performances in the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda, not his age.
Source: 1 NEWS

Moment of the day: Oracle keep their chance alive

At 4-0 down, Jimmy Spithill and Oracle could be forgiven for rolling over and accepting defeat, but the Aussie helmsman is made of sterner stuff. In the second race of the day, Spithill was under immense pressure. The two sides were evenly matched for most of the race, until a mistake from the Kiwis at the fifth gate saw Oracle storm home to claim their first win of the finals series. All eyes are now on Spithill and his crew, to see if another San Francisco-inspired turnaround is on the cards.

Oracle's adjustments and a late Team NZ error combine to give USA their first win.
Source: SKY

Quote of the day: "It was our errors that cost us" - Peter Burling

While it was all about Team New Zealand on the first two days of the finals series, the five day break has seen Oracle fight back. Burling's admission it was Team New Zealand's mistakes that saw them drop their first race of the finals, comes at a time when the two sides are nearly evenly matched. It's safe to say that whatever team can make the least mistakes in the remainder of the cup will be the ones that end up on the winning side to claim the Auld Mug.

While showman Jimmy Spithill was delighted, Peter Burling was very positive about how his team performed under big pressure.
Source: SKY

What to watch tomorrow: Can Team New Zealand recover from this morning's setback?

We've seen how Oracle respond in the face of adversity, now it's Team New Zealand's turn. After their near-disaster in capsizing against Great Britain in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series, Burling and his crew have proven they can bounce back. Now they'll need to do it again. 

Team NZ's helmsman said it was his tactical error which handed Oracle their first win in the finals series in Bermuda.
Source: 1 NEWS

Day two results:

Race five: NZL bt USA by 2m 04s
Race six: USA bt NZL by  11s

Peter Burling admitted he made a few tactical errors which cost his side the final race today against Oracle.
Source: 1 NEWS

Standings (first to seven wins)

Team New Zealand - 4
Oracle Team USA - 1

The 37-year-old Aussie says mistakes have hindered their performances in the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda, not his age.
Source: 1 NEWS

Schedule

Race seven: NZL v USA (5:12am)
Race eight: USA v NZL (5:57am)

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:31
2
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

00:28
3
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:30
4
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:28
5
Smith was forced to leave the field in the 27th minute of the match against the Lions at Eden Park, Auckland.

Damian McKenzie gets All Blacks call-up after Ben Smith suffers concussion against Lions

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ