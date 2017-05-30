America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

An umpiring error saw Team New Zealand manage to scrape a controversial win against Artemis while Ben Ainslie's team's flaws were ruthlessly exposed by France - here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from day three of America's Cup qualifying from Bermuda's Great Sound.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Artemis

Artemis showed yesterday that they're not just in Bermuda to make up the numbers by defeating cup holders Oracle, coming back on day three to give Team New Zealand an almighty scare in the second race of the day. The two teams contested the closest race of the regatta so far consisting of an astonishing nine lead changes.

The Swedes at one point looked like pulling another shock result out of the bag, before a late penalty on the home stretch ruined their dash for glory, a decision that umpires have since admitted they got wrong. The umpires incorrectly declared that Artemis did not give Team New Zealand enough room to round the final mark, effectively handing the Kiwis the race right on the finish line by just 0.17 seconds.

Moment of the day: Ben Ainslie's woes compounded by France

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR side are yet to win a race since their collision with Japan on day one left their boat visibly damaged. Today's shock defeat to France has left Great Britain in serious trouble in this regatta, with their points carried over from the world series keeping them in an artificial third position, when in reality their one win and four losses should see them at the bottom of the table.

Quote of the day: "The decision of the umpire stands." - Chief umpire Richard Slater

Make no mistake Team New Zealand reaped the rewards of an incorrect call against Artemis, lucky to get the win after one of the best races you'll see for a long time. Fair play to the America's Cup umpires for owning up to their mistake nearly straight away.

What to watch on day four: Team New Zealand v Artemis - round two

After Artemis were robbed of what should have been a great win, tomorrow's opening race re-match takes on a whole new narrative. Team New Zealand will need to stand to stand up and perform tomorrow morning, or else risk joining Oracle in Artemis' collection of high profile scalps.

Day three results:

Race 13: FRA bt. GBR by 53 seconds

Race 14: NZ bt. SWE by 0.17 seconds

Race 15: JAP bt. FRA by 2 minutes 34 seconds

Standings:

1. Oracle Team USA - 5

2. Emirates Team New Zealand - 4

3. Land Rover BAR - 3

4. Artemis Racing - 2

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 2

6. Groupama Team France -2

Day four schedule: