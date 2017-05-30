 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


America's Cup recap: Stuff-up by umpires gives Team New Zealand nervy win over Artemis

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An umpiring error saw Team New Zealand manage to scrape a controversial win against Artemis while Ben Ainslie's team's flaws were ruthlessly exposed by France - here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from day three of America's Cup qualifying from Bermuda's Great Sound.

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.
Source: SKY

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Artemis

Artemis showed yesterday that they're not just in Bermuda to make up the numbers by defeating cup holders Oracle, coming back on day three to give Team New Zealand an almighty scare in the second race of the day. The two teams contested the closest race of the regatta so far consisting of an astonishing nine lead changes.

The Swedes at one point looked like pulling another shock result out of the bag, before a late penalty on the home stretch ruined their dash for glory, a decision that umpires have since admitted they got wrong. The umpires incorrectly declared that Artemis did not give Team New Zealand enough room to round the final mark, effectively handing the Kiwis the race right on the finish line by just 0.17 seconds.

The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.
Source: SKY

Moment of the day: Ben Ainslie's woes compounded by France

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR side are yet to win a race since their collision with Japan on day one left their boat visibly damaged. Today's shock defeat to France has left Great Britain in serious trouble in this regatta, with their points carried over from the world series keeping them in an artificial third position, when in reality their one win and four losses should see them at the bottom of the table.

Quote of the day: "The decision of the umpire stands." - Chief umpire Richard Slater

Make no mistake Team New Zealand reaped the rewards of an incorrect call against Artemis, lucky to get the win after one of the best races you'll see for a long time. Fair play to the America's Cup umpires for owning up to their mistake nearly straight away. 

Chief umpire Richard Slater has admitted the wrong decision was made in penalising Sweden.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

What to watch on day four: Team New Zealand v Artemis - round two

After Artemis were robbed of what should have been a great win, tomorrow's opening race re-match takes on a whole new narrative. Team New Zealand will need to stand to stand up and perform tomorrow morning, or else risk joining Oracle in Artemis' collection of high profile scalps.

Team New Zealand's helmsman kept his cool after a controversial end to this morning's race with Sweden.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Day three results:

Race 13: FRA bt. GBR by 53 seconds
Race 14: NZ bt. SWE by 0.17 seconds
Race 15: JAP bt. FRA by 2 minutes 34 seconds

Standings:

1. Oracle Team USA - 5
2. Emirates Team New Zealand - 4
3. Land Rover BAR - 3
4. Artemis Racing - 2
5. SoftBank Team Japan - 2
6. Groupama Team France -2

Day four schedule:

Race 16: NZ v SWE (5:08am)
Race 17: FRA v USA (5:37am)
Race 18: SWE v GBR (6:06am)

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Chief umpire Richard Slater has admitted the wrong decision was made in penalising Sweden.

Phew! 'The decision of the umpire stands' – Team New Zealand keep win over Artemis despite penalty shocker

00:30
2
The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.

Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

00:29
3
Team New Zealand's helmsman kept his cool after a controversial end to this morning's race with Sweden.

'Hats off to the Artemis boys' - humble Peter Burling hails opponents after America's Cup thriller

00:29
4
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis


00:30
5
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

00:36
AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.

Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

While we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR", says a professor of tourism.

01:01
In reality she only won on Survivor NZ because Mogoton purposefully lost the challenge.

Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

00:30
The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Watch: Kiwi teen hits the right note with Seal on The Voice Australia, blowing away judges to reach final 12

Hoseah Partsch, 17, gave an amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.

00:30
Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call in America's Cup qualifying scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

Watch: 'Common sense has gone out the window' - Artemis crew member fumes after last gasp penalty hands Team NZ race

Christian Kamp spoke to commentators after a late call scuppered his side's chances of a win against the Kiwis in Bermuda.

00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ