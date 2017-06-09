America's Cup Recap: Peter Burling master class sees Team NZ secure place in Challenger series final

With conditions unsafe to sail in yesterday, Team New Zealand were gifted an extra 24 hours to repair their boat after Wednesday's shocking nosedive that left their AC50 seriously damaged.

The Kiwi shore crew against all odds managed to get their boat back on the water, with Peter Burling and his crew finishing off their semi-final with Great Britain's Land Rover BAR with aplomb beating them 5-2.

1 NEWS NOW looks back at the day's thrills and spills from the America's Cup Challenger series semi-finals from this morning.

Race of the day: Race five - Team New Zealand's brilliant come from behind win against BAR

Team New Zealand didn't get off to the best of starts this morning, having to dig deep to come from behind and beat Ben Ainslie's BAR in the first race after they found themselves 500 metres behind going into Gate one.

Peter Burling however still had something up his sleeve, gybing before gate four to set up a split which was the foundation of Team New Zealand's comeback win.

Around gate five Team NZ pounced and moved to lead by 25 seconds.

It put Land Rover BAR in real strife as the Kiwis put on the after-burners down the sixth leg, leading by over 300 metres.

BAR could do nothing as Peter Burling's men raced away to a 31 second win, made all the more sweeter after Wednesday's disastrous crash.

Moment of the day: Peter Burling's genius seals Team New Zealand's place in the Challenger series final.

The moment of the day however came much later, as a cool, calm and collected Peter Burling put on a master class to cruise home easily in the final race of the day to secure New Zealand's qualification in the final.

The Kiwis dominated the race from start to finish, delivering the knock-out punch to send Ben Ainslie's team out of contention.

The Kiwis couldn't have asked for a better result with the qualification for the Challenger series final a huge moral boost after the horrific crash a few days ago.

Quote of the day: "It's been an absolutely incredible job to get it back out here and get her going just as fast, if not faster than she was before." - Peter Burling

Wednesday's disastrous crash looked like it could have been the end of Team New Zealand's campaign after their boat suffered substantial damage.

However luck seemed to be on the Kiwis' side, as they gained an extra day to work on their boat after yesterday's racing was called off because of unsafe sailing conditions.

The extra day's work now may have even made the boat faster according to Burling, with the skipper later giving "full credit to the shore crew".

The skipper affirming the boat was working at "pretty much 100 per cent", before admitting they had to step it up in the final race against either Artemis or Dean Barker's team Japan.

What to watch for tomorrow: Who will Team NZ meet in the Challenger series final?

With Team New Zealand already securing qualification, eyes will be on who the Kiwis will face in the Qualification Series final which could be in the form of their former skipper Dean Barker's Team Japan.

The New Zealand skipper is under the pump however after Artemis won three straight races today, showing shades of his cruel 2013 America's Cup loss to Oracle with Artemis now leading Japan 4-3.

Standings:

Semi final one: Won by Team New Zealand 5-2

Team New Zealand - 5

Land Rover BAR - 2

Semi final two:

Team Japan - 3

Artemis Racing - 4

Tomorrow's Schedule:

Semi final two - race five: SWE v JAP (5:08am)

Semi final two - race six JAP v SWE (6:06am)

