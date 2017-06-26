America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

Team New Zealand are one win away from clinching the Auld Mug after defeating Oracle in their eighth race of the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda today.

It was another error from Jimmy Spithill and his crew before the start line which gifted Team New Zealand a huge 14 second lead.

That's all Team New Zealand's helmsman Peter Burling needed as he never looked in a spot of bother.

His side whistled around the course and cruised their way to match point.

Oracle finished the race 30 seconds behind the Kiwi syndicate. Team New Zealand lead the America's Cup finals series 6-1 against Oracle.