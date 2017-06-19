 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Other Sport


America's Cup recap: Jedi master Peter Burling kills Oracle on the water - dents Jimmy Spithill's aura in the press room

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Team New Zealand have again stamped their authority on the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, grabbing their third and fourth straight wins over Oracle Team USA in the race to bring the Auld Mug home. Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from today's racing.

Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.
Source: SKY

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Oracle - race four

Having strolled to a comfortable win by 49 seconds in the first race of the day, and the third of the finals series, Peter Burling and Team New Zealand knew they could twist the knife with another win to take a 3-0 lead - and they did just that. Burling again showed why he's so highly regarded in world sailing, winning another start over Jimmy Spithill and Oracle.

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi helmsman was reading the wind shifts like a book, outclassing Oracle to record a whopping win by 1 minute and 12 seconds, their biggest and most convincing of the finals so far.

Moment of the day: Burling and Spithill's near miss

Things could have been so much worse for the Kiwis, avoiding a head-on collision with Oracle at the sixth mark in their first race. Burling and Spithill were locked in a colossal game of chicken, with the two boats close enough for the pair to shake hands at one point, with Team New Zealand edging it. 

Oracle went for a hail mary penalty as race three slipped away from them in Bermuda.
Source: SKY

Oracle launched a protest, unhappy with misreading the situation, before the race officials sided against the cup holders as Team New Zealand strolled home to win by 49 seconds.

Quote of the day: "No idea is out of the question" - Jimmy Spithill on copying Team New Zealand

We knew it was coming. Thanks to Oracle being backed by American billionaire Larry Ellison, Team USA have a near bottomless pit of cash to throw at their problems to claw their way back from being 3-0 down. 

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

We saw back in 2013 that a quick cash injection can fix Oracle's problems, and with five days off before the next racing takes place, don't put it past Team USA and Spithill to bring more of a contest once competition gets back underway on Sunday.

What to watch next: Can Oracle bounce back?

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Jimmy Spithill is a born winner. You can see in his demeanor on and off the water that trailing in the manor that Oracle are is killing him. Team USA will now need to muster a similar comeback to 2013 - where they fought back from 8-1 down to lift the cup - in order to stop what could be the one of the most one-sided contests in America's Cup history.

The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Day two results:

Race three: NZL bt USA by 49 seconds
Race four: NZL bt USA by 1 minute 12 seconds

Standings (first to seven wins)

Team New Zealand - 3
Oracle Team USA - 0

Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.
Source: Youtube/America's Cup

Schedule (Sunday NZ Time)

Race 5: NZL v USA (5:12am)
Race 6: NZL v USA (5:57am)

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

00:40
2
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:30
3
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:35
4
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

00:30
5
Burling won the start again, then NZ sailed a perfect race to sail into the distance.

America's Cup recap: Jedi master Peter Burling kills Oracle on the water - dents Jimmy Spithill's aura in the press room

02:14
Norris helped the victims after a van with three men drove into a crowd outside a mosque.

'They pummelled him' – Kiwi sees van driver caught and beaten after pedestrians struck near London mosque

Chris Norris lives 100 metres from the scene and saw a couple of men catch and beat the van driver.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".


00:47
The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

The rugby legend's bronze statue is situated outside of the Meads Brothers Exhibition.

00:22
There are reportedly a number of casualties following the incident outside the mosque.

Video: Bystanders help victims after van ploughs into crowd near London mosque

"A number of people" were injured in the late night incident in the city's north.

00:11
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

Two worshipers 'feared dead', others injured after van strikes pedestrians leaving London mosque

The UK Police say one person has been arrested over the incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ