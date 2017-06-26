America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

Re-live an incredible day for Team NZ at the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

8.30am

Okay, it's been a fantastic morning. Oracle had the chance to seize the initiative in this contest with two wins today and make it 4-3. But Burling and Co. just blew them away with two flawless displays. They lead 6-1, and need one more win to clinch the America’s Cup for New Zealand. That race is down for just after 5am tomorrow. We will bring that to you along with all the post race reaction and, hopefully, celebrations. Thanks for tuning in today, we leave you with this video of the entire press conference with classic lines from both Spithill and Burling, two very different demeanours. See you tomorrow.



8.01am

Peter Burling was humble personified today, downplaying the importance of tomorrow's big racing while discussing his team's approach. He says they love the pressure and tomorrow is just another day, where they want to go out and sail a really good race - or races. And he made a special point of a very big thank you to Kiwi fans.

7.49am

Some good stuff from the press conference this morning, including this exchange between Spithill and 1 NEWS Abby Wilson.

7.25am

The press conference is over, we'll have the whole thing online for you shortly, in the meantime, some great pictures from the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron this morning, as Team NZ went to match point.

7.21am

"I'm just a small part of a massive team". Peter Burling delivers this great line with a straight face.

7.19am

The foreign media is trying to bate Peter Burling to sink the boot into Jimmy Spithill but he won't bite. He's just focusing on the NZ tea and he wants his guys focused the sailing well tomororw. He says they're on such a steep learning curve still, they just want to keep learning.

7.14am

Spithill is taking it on the chin here. He's taking responsibility for the on-water errors today, says today's losses were human error.

Meanwhile, Burling's really focusing on just sailing well tomorrow, the Kiwis aren't focused on the America's Cup. He just wants them to stay fresh and sail well.

7.11am

Peter Burling thanks Kiwi fans, says the support from home has given them a huge boost. He says Team NZ had questions to answer after yesterday's racing, and he says they answered them today.

7.07am

"Clearly the plan wasn't to be in this position again". Jimmy Spithill admits Oracle were below their best today, as the post race press conference gets underway. Fighting talk from Spithill but he sounds defeated.

7.03am

6.54am

As you can imagine, very different emotions aboard the two boats. Spithull was cock-a-hoop after just getting on the board yesterday. But he got swept today. Great interviews with both Burling and Spithill post race today.

6.43am

Here in the 1 NEWS studio, as we wait for the LIVE post race press conference, our patriotic Breakfast crew show off their red socks with Team New Zealand on match point.

6.35am

Kiwi fans across the nation are daring to believe right now. Team NZ are on the cusp of banishing more national demons and the memories of the humiliation in San Francisco four years ago.

When Dean Barker left and the team nearly fell apart, most neutral observers thought that might be the end, certainly the chance of winning the Cup seemed unlikely at best. But Burling and Co. have simply owned this regatta.

With a faster boat they controlled most races, and even against equal opponents, their superior crew work and tactical nous has kept them in front. So far, it's been comprehensive.

There's one race left to win, and yes we said that in 2013 - but this is a whole different situation. With two races scheduled for tomorrow, expect NZ to lift the Cup tomorrow.

The LIVE post race press conference with Spithill and Burling to come shortly.



6.22am

"We've been here before". That's all Jimmy Spithill could muster as he sailed off the course and back to Oracle's sheds to try and work out how - just how to beat Team NZ. Today was about crew work not boat speed, and with everything up for grabs, Burling and Team NZ will simply flawless, sailing two near perfect races, winning both starts then never handing it back, no mistakes.

NZ also pulling off, for the second time in the entire challenger and finals series, a 100 % fly-time on their foils in today's second race. So NZ lead 6-1, we'll bring you the post match press conference live shortly.

6.17am

This is as clinical a victory and a well sailed race as you get. NZ win, NZ win. They are on match point! One win away from the America's Cup.

6.14am

Oracle have gone for the split rounding gate five, they need a miracle here and they're off to find one in the form of a huge wind shift. NZ lead by 650 metres on leg six.

6.12am

The chat on NZ is super positive. "We just need to go fast now". This isn't a match race now, NZ has cleared out. Around gate five, the lead will be out over 40 second now.

6.10am

NZ leading by 37 seconds around gate four, and Oracle at just 10 knots around gate four, NZ growing their lead, there's no let up here. Another perfect race form the Kiwis, so far.

6.05am

Well, if you haven't got a TV, list lead has blown out. Maybe 800 metres? USA blew a tack and fell off their foils before three and NZ just sailed off into the sunset. This is NZ's to lose, heading towards gate four. And aboard NZ, there's a laser focus. They understand, this is the moment. NZ round gate four now.

6.03am

A grim look on Spithill's face as they chase NZ again. It's happened almost the entirety of every race, except for the last beat in race six yesterday. NZ lead by 250 metres and Oracle, you can hear the chat on their boat, there is some panic. They're going in search of fresh wind. But they're falling further behind.

6.01am

NZ leading 160 metres, Oracle with a wind shift but NZ still leading towards gate three.

5.59am

Burling is just growing every race. He blocked USA's access to the line, stole their wind, then pulled off a radical turn to the start line and Oracle were left floundering. An incredible start, and here we are, on leg three, Oracle are almost, already, out of this race, as NZ round gate two. But one mistake will change everything.

5.56am

Burling doing a good job in the pre-start here, Burling has done Spithill like a dinner. NZ will take massive lead across the start line, after Oracle stalled.

5.53am

Alright here we go, both boats back on the water, NZ can go to match point here, this is a battle of nerves right now. The boats are even but it was Spithill with the big mistake in race seven, today's first race, as NZ won by 12 seconds.

Yesterday, it was Burling with the late mistake in race seven, Oracle winning by 11 seconds. This is close now. Both teams in the entry box now for the race eight pre-start. The wind is lifting but it's very shifty.

5.37am

Peter Burling says he's happy with Team NZ's performance, Spithill rues his mistake in the pre-start that let Burling accelerate off the line at rocket speed, "after that we couldn't quite reel them in".

So NZ lead 5-1 in the race to seven and that is at least the split NZ were seeking. They can go to match point with a win in race eight. That's just 10 minutes away.

5.33am

NZ round gate six first and it's a sprint to the finish. NZ will win here, they've got a lead, and there's not enough time for Oracle. NZ win! It's 5-1.

5.31am

It's closing up here. NZ blow a gybe on gate six and Oracle are coming fast. This is a one mistake race now. Pressure time, heading to gate six.

5.29am

NZ tryto cover at gate five but Oracle toss in an extra tack to get a split and try a hail mary as they go in search of fresh wind at the bottom of the course. NZ lead by over 30 seconds at gate five.

5.25am

NZ with a big lead through gate four. And Spithill, not a lot he can do here. Just trailing NZ around the course. After all the chatter in yesterday's post race press conference, this is a statement from Peter Burling and crew. USA now cutting the gap. NZ still in control approaching gate five.

5.22am

NZ are stretching out here, USA need a wind shift but with Burling in control, he can dictate. Trying to shut the Americans flying down leg four. Again, a perfect race so far from the Kiwis. Right now, Oracle need a mistake from NZ to get back in this. And NZ are clearing out!

5.20am

The cyclors on the Kiwi boat working hard, approaching gate three, it's NZ who round first, Oracle follow, they lead by 32 seconds. That's a sizeable lead.

5.18am

The two teams now split, Burling eyes a wind shift and NZ grow their lead to 250 metres. NZ sailing a perfect race ...so far.

5.16am

USA with better speed on leg three, pretty similar, both boats are fast now and it's all about the sailing. But NZ with a decent lead here, drawing Oracle into a tacking battle to keep them in the same water. Burling is covering.

5.14am

NZ have a 100 % record when they round the first mark in the lead, they lead again here. The two teams blitzing down leg two, NZ leading and with the inside line, will round gate two first. A five second lead.

5.11am

Here we go. A big moment. Racing to the start line, both flying at close to 30 knots, and Burling got a ripper of a start. NZ just took off on the start line and they'll lead around mark one.

5.09am

The boats are on the water in the pre-start. Two minutes to start, NZ with port entry, they're in the pre-start first. Can they win the start?

5.07am

Peter Burling says the team has plenty to tidy up after an unsatisfactory second race in which Burling says "they handed it" to Oracle.

Jimmy Spithill was crowing afterwards, what will happen today. Wind is similar to yesterday, in the 11 knot range. Spithill, is his pre-match interview ...confident.

4.54am

Morning everyone, the most pivotal day of the Cup so far has arrive and here are the permutations. NZ could go to 6-1, Oracle could go to just 4-3 behind, or the two sides could split for a NZ 5-2 lead, which at this point we'd certainly take.

Race one is huge for Burling Co., they need to put another dent in Oracle's aura and stop them getting to 4-2. It's 20 minutes away, race seven of the 2017 America's Cup.



PRE RACING

Having picked up a win in yesterday's first race, Team New Zealand could only watch on as Oracle claimed their first victory of the finals series to keep their hopes of retaining the America's Cup alive.

The scoreline now sits at 4-1 in favour of New Zealand, who need just three more wins to claim the Auld Mug, Oracle on the other hand need six.

A perfect day for the Kiwis here would go a long way to claiming the cup for the first time since 2000, while two wins for Oracle would only help continue the parallels with San Francisco 2013, where Team USA fought back from an 8-1 deficit.

Schedule: