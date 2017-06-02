America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from the sixth day of America's Cup qualification on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Race of the day: Team Japan v Oracle Team USA

Jimmy Spithill again found a way to beat his Kiwi rival Dean Barker in what was a brilliant display of determination and ultimately luck.

Team Japan skippered by Barker had the best possible start forcing Oracle to cop a penalty as their aggressive approach before the start line caused Team USA to turn away from the start box in time before the race had even begun.

But cool headed Spithill bided his time and timed his move to perfection around Gate 4.

Against the wind at Gate 4 Spithill took a chance and opted to split away from Team Japan, which paid huge dividends as he overtook Barker midway through the fifth leg.

Once in front Spithill and his crew never looked back, going on to to win by 32 seconds.

Moment of the day: Costly mistake by Ben Ainslie leads to dominant Team NZ win

Ben Ainslie proved to be his own worst enemy in today's race against Team New Zealand.

Land Rover BAR had the wood on the Kiwis leading from the get go, but come the first marker Ainslie and his crew hit the wobbles.

Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling and his teammates forced Ainslie to gybe away after Gate 1 and it all unravelled for the British syndicate.

Ainslie screamed out in frustration as his vessel almost came to a halt after his vessel nosedived.

He admitted they had a system malfunction and the pressure from Burling and the NZ crew was too much.

Quote of the day: "They would have more than likely found a way past us anyway" - Land Rover BAR's skipper Ben Ainslie

Ben Ainslie tried to hide his frustrations behind a smile at today's press conference, but gave Team New Zealand the credit they deserved.

It's scary to think how much Glenn Ashby and his Team New Zealand crew are hiding, as they crushed their British rivals in light wind conditions today.

Down on luck and form Ainslie admitted the Kiwis would have likely found a way to surpass his crew regardless of the horror blunder they suffered at the first marker.

What to watch on day seven: Team NZ v Team Japan

The last time the pair met Peter Burling got the best of Dean Barker as Team New Zealand came from behind to beat Team Japan by 33 seconds.

Barker has shown throughout the America's Cup qualifiers he is a master at getting the upper-hand off the start line, but maintaining the lead has been tough as seen in today's race against Oracle.

Day six results (round two):

R4: Team Japan beat Groupama Team France

R5: Emirates Team NZ beat Ben Ainslie Racing

R6: Oracle Team USA beat Team Japan

R7: Ben Ainslie Racing beat Groupama Team France

Standings after day six:

1. Oracle Team USA – 7

2. Emirates Team NZ – 6

3. Land Rover BAR – 5

4. SoftBank Team Japan – 3

5. Artemis Racing – 2

5. Groupama Team France – 2

Day seven schedule:

Race 8: NZL v JAP (5.08am)

Race 9: SWE v USA (5.37am)

Race 10: NZL v FRA (6.06am)