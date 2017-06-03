America's Cup recap: Flying Team NZ climb to the top, Oracle suffer another loss to Artemis Racing

Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from the seventh day of America's Cup qualification on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Race of the day: Artemis v Oracle Team USA

Artemis Racing has again shown they are Oracle's Achilles heel, beating Team USA by 24 seconds in their second race against the American syndicate in Bermuda.

The Swedish team's aggressive approach before the start line caused Oracle Team USA to slow down and nosedive, putting the Americans in a tough spot.

It also didn't help the fact that Oracle broke a rudder before the race had even started.

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill tried his best to get his team back into the race but the adjustments that Artemis made to their boat in the last two days has for sure increased their speed on the water.

Artemis hit the finish line at 41 knots, the fastest speed any competitor in Bermuda has crossed the finish line thus far.

Moment of the day: Team NZ achieve perfect 'dry lap' against Team France

Team New Zealand fired another warning shot to competitors during their final race of the day against Team France, completing the course with their boat 100 per cent of the time out of the water.

Peter Burling and his crew were the first syndicate to produce the magical feat on the Great Sound, keeping their catamaran above the water for the entire seven legs.

Poor Team France finished four minutes and six seconds behind the Kiwis.

Commentators couldn't contain their excitement, egging on the Kiwis as they flew through the course 100 per cent of the time up on their foils.

Quote of the day - "Our development program keeps going forward, we have got a lot of stuff in the pipeline that's going to come out" - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill

After a bad day out on the water Jimmy Spithill revealed that Oracle still has a few tricks up their sleeves.

At today's press conference Spithill didn't look at all happy and said to reporters that his side are yet to unleash their full potential.

Just like their big rivals Team New Zealand it seems as though they are saving their best for the later stages of the competition.

What to watch on day eight: Team NZ v Oracle Team USA

The first time the two sides met Team USA won.

Tomorrow's showdown between Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill will be epic, with a lot on the line.

If Oracle win they will carry a one bonus point into the first-to-seven match in the America's Cup on June 18.

If the NZ beat Oracle and then make it through the challenger semi-finals and finals, they will take a bonus point into the match.

Day seven results:

Race 8: NZL beat JAP by 31 seconds

Race 9: SWE beat USA by 24 seconds

Race 10: NZL beat FRA by 4 minutes and 6 seconds

Race 11: SWE beat JAP by 18 seconds

Standings after day seven:

1. Emirates Team NZ - 8

2. Oracle Team USA - 7

3. Land Rover BAR - 5

4. Artemis Racing - 4

5. SoftBank Team Japan - 3

5. Groupama Team France 2

Day eight schedule:

Race 12: USA v NZL (5.08am)

Race 13: JAP v GBR (5.37am)

Race 14: FRA v SWE (6.06am)