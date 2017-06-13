America's Cup recap: Bring on Oracle! Team New Zealand beats Artemis for the right to challenge Oracle for the Cup

Four years on from the heartbreak in San Francisco, Team New Zealand have earned another shot at Orcale Team USA by defeating Artemis Racing 5-2 to take out the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series.

Race of the day: Team New Zealand v Artemis

Not a hard one to pick, being the only completed race that took place this morning! Having lost every start in the six races with Artemis prior to today, Peter Burling finally got his own back rocketing off to the perfect start in what would prove to be the final nail in Sweden's coffin. From there the Kiwis didn't relent, sailing a near perfect race leading the entire way as they waltzed to a huge 56 second win.

Moment of the day: Blair Tuke drenches Peter Burling with champagne

It's hard to forget that despite all they've accomplished in the last few years, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are still in their twenties, and boy did they party like it after the final race was won! Team New Zealand's foil trimmer covered his helmsman from head-to-toe, his attention did turn to the rest of his team shortly after, but not before getting one over his partner in crime.

Quote of the day: "We can bring it home" - Peter Burling

While the everyday Kiwi sports fan may still harbour the scars of what happened in 2013, Team New Zealand's helmsman clearly doesn't. Peter Burling has already made the sailing world take notice of what he's capable of, and the 26-year-old now has Oracle and Jimmy Spithill firmly in his sights as he attempts to win back sport's oldest trophy.

What to watch for: Burling v Spithill round three