America's Cup recap: The bashful Brits are at it again, Spithill claims first bragging rights and Barker prepares for old company

Another collision by the bashful Brits, a close race between Team NZ and Oracle decided by one mistake and much, much more! Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the best of Day 1's America's Cup action on and off the water!

Race of the Day: Team NZ v Oracle Team USA

It's hard to go past what many sailing fans have been waiting for (even if the result isn’t what we wanted). Two top class crews using all their skills and strategies to earn the first bragging rights at this year's regatta – USA 1, NZL 0.

Moment of the Day: Ben Ainslie Racing crash…again

Ainslie will need to be careful he isn't building a villainous reputation for himself after another reckless crash damaged Dean Barker and his Team Japan boat. Especially when he was penalised for it, effectively costing Great Britain any chance of winning the race.

Quote of the Day: "I absolutely love it" – USA skipper Jimmy Spithill on how good it feels beating Team NZ

Ah Jimmy, how we missed you! No doubt the Australian sailor already thinks he has one hand on the Cup after today's win but he showed some uncharacteristic modesty in saying he made mistakes during the race – only to ruin that moment by saying that was the only reason NZ had a chance.

What to watch on Day Two: Team NZ race Dean Barker and a battered Team Japan

If tomorrow's race between Japan and New Zealand didn’t already have enough of a storyline, it does now! Not only is it the first time Dean Barker will face Team NZ at an America's Cup regatta after being the team’s skipper for over a decade, but it’s also the first race for the Japan boat after today's serious knock. Time will tell if scars (and a big dent) have healed.

Day One Results

Race 1: USA bt. FRA

Race 2: SWE bt. JAP

Race 3: NZL bt. FRA

Race 4: GBR bt. SWE

Race 5: USA bt. NZL

Race 6: JAP bt. GBR

Standings after Day One

1.GBR 3 Points (*started with two points for winning World Series)

2.SWE 1 Point

2.NZL 1 Point

2.JAP 1 Point

5.FRA 0 Points

Day two action

Race 7: SWE v FRA (5.08am)

Race 8: USA v GBR (5.37am)

Race 9: JPN v NZL (6.06am)

Race 10: USA v SWE (6.35am)

Race 11: NZL v GBR (7.05am)