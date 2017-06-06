 

America's Cup recap: BAR fall apart in semi-final opener, gift Team New Zealand two points

Here's 1 NEWS NOW's pick of the action from the first day of semi-finals racing in the America's Cup on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Race of the day: Team Japan v Artemis Racing

Artemis Racing levelled their play-off series 1-1 with Team Japan on the final race of the day, coming from behind to defeat Dean Barker's crew.

Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.
Both these teams hit the start line at the same time, but it was Dean Barker and his crew who had the momentum and speed reaching marker one first with Artemis trailing by three seconds.

The key moment of the race came when both sides were headed to Gate five going against the wind, Artemis overtook Team Japan making an exceptional tack midway through the fifth leg as Team Japan blew a huge lead with a poor tack.

Artemis looked impressive hitting speeds of 47 knots heading towards Gate six, they went on to beat Team Japan by 29 seconds.

Moment of the day: It all falls apart for Land Rover BAR

Ben Ainslie just couldn't catch a break at the America's Cup challenger series today, with his team suffering a major setback in their first semi-final race against Team New Zealand -breaking their camber arm in the wing sail of their vessel.

The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.
It looked to be a close battle initially between the two sides as the race started, that was until BAR rounded the first gate.

Ben Ainslie was forced to retire from the race and forfeited the second, handing Team New Zealand an easy two points.

Quote of the Day: "We've had tough times in the past and we've been able to turn things around" - Land Rover BAR's skipper Ben Ainslie

Ainslie showed no signs of worry at today's press conference as his team urgently works around the clock to fix their damaged vessel at their base in Bermuda.

NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.
The Brits have had a number of blunders and mishaps in Bermuda, but the calmness shown by their skipper today gives you the sense that Ainslie and his team may yet have some tricks up their sleeves.

What to watch for tomorrow: Team NZ v Land Rover BAR

Team New Zealand will finally get some much needed race time and hopefully the Brits can provide some stiff competition.

Ben Ainslie was forced to retire after a broken camber arm spelled doom for his race hopes.
If today is anything to go by tomorrow's race should give a good indication if Ben Ainslie's campaign at the America's Cup is close to an end.

Today's results:

Race 1: NZL beat GBR (BAR retired)

Race 1: JPN beat SWE by 23 seconds

Race 2: NZL beat GBR (BAR forfeit)

Race 2: SWE beat JPN by 29 seconds

Standings:

SEMI FINAL 1

Team New Zealand 2

Land Rover BAR 0

SEMI FINAL 2

Team Japan 1

Artemis Racing 1

Tomorrow's schedule:

SF2 Race 3: JPN v SWE (5.08am)

SF1 Race 3: GBR v NZL (5.37am)

SF2 Race 4: SWE v JPN (6.06am)

SF1 Race 4: NZL v GBR (6.35am)

