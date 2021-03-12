America's Cup racing in doubt due to lack of wind

America's Cup racing could be in jeopardy this afternoon if winds on Auckland's Waitematā do not pick up closer to the first race start time of 4.15pm.

Race director Iain Murray said the forecast showed a variety of conditions, with 2-7 knots of breeze from the northeast, and that there was a "very, very high percentage there would be no racing today".

"The lower limit is an average of 6.5 knots measured for five minutes between nine to four minutes before the start," Murray said.

"Should we get a race away, when it comes to time limits a boat needs to complete the first leg in 12 minutes, after that the deadline for the completed race is 45 minutes."

Course E has been chosen in the hope the breeze will funnel down through the channel, much like it did on Wednesday.

The decision to call off racing will not come without its fair share of controversy.

Light conditions are considered to favour Luna Rossa, and the Italians already have their doubts over the fairness of the match.

The cup Challengers have officially requested to have their own representation on the match official boat due to concerns races may be called off early when light winds are forecast.

Their argument is that by doing so, officials would be favouring Team New Zealand, who prefer stronger winds.