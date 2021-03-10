America's Cup live updates: Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa finally begin racing for the Auld Mug

Join us for live updates as Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa get America's Cup racing underway. You can watch all the action live on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

Source: Breakfast

Race 1 is scheduled to begin a 4.15pm, race 2 at 5.15pm.

2.55pm: The cup holders have been hunkered down at their base on the Auckland Viaduct over the last few weeks working hard to prepare their Te Rehutai boat for battle.

Jesse Tuke was given exclusive access inside the Team NZ camp last week to witness up-close the marvel that is Te Rehutai.

2.40pm: America's Cup racing is finally underway, Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown delaying the start. Today's sailing will be under Level 2 restrictions, meaning the hub on Auckland's waterfront won't be open for spectators.

Racing will be on Course E off the coast of Waiheke Island, with 12-15 knots of wind expected.

Earlier today TVNZ's sailor commentators told Breakfast what they expected from Team New Zealand, with Peter Lester saying winds in the range of 14 to 16 knots would be perfect for Team New Zealand.

His observations were that the boat was highly manoeuvrable.

Pre-match analysis had suggested Luna Rossa may have an edge in the start box, but Lester wasn't buying it.