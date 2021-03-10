America's Cup live updates: Advantage Team New Zealand! Kiwis go 1-0 up over Luna Rossa

Join us for live updates as Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa get America's Cup racing underway. You can watch all the action live on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

Source: Breakfast

Race 2 is scheduled for 5.15pm.

4.40pm: Luna Rossa come in 31 seconds behind, the most they have trailed by.

4.39pm: Team New Zealand cross the finish line. While Luna Rossa were strong, they had no answer.

4.34pm: Team NZ are in cruise control now. That start was so crucial, Luna Rossa being forced into an extra tack. The Italians trail by 20 seconds at the final gate.

4.30pm: Luna Rossa aren't going away, they trail by 17 seconds at the fourth gate. They've had to make an extra move at the turn however, which will cost them.

4.28pm: Luna Rossa made up three or boat lengths, trail by 19 seconds at the third gate.

4.26pm: A strong third leg for Luna Rossa, but TNZ still holds a healthy lead.

4.23pm: Team NZ lead by 23 seconds at gate two.

4.21pm: TNZ showing excellent speed on the first downward leg. Early days, but they look comfortable.

4.19pm: 14 second lead to Team NZ at the first mark.

4.17pm: Team NZ have a slight straight-line speed advantage, it's up to Luna Rossa to haul them down.

There were a few protests near the start, but nothing was upheld.

4.15pm: Team NZ get the windward start, they are putting the hammer down. Great start.

4.12pm: The teams are jockeying for position in the pre-start.

4.10pm: We're just moments away from race 1.

4.02pm: We got an behind-the-scenes look at Team NZ's preparations. Check it out in the video below.

3.52pm: There's been plenty of talk about pre-starts and who gets the advantage out of the box. Dean Barker says if someone gets a significant advantage, he doesn't think it could be pulled back based off boat speed only.

3.45pm: There's a huge number of spectator boats out on the water.

3.28pm: Jesse Tuke, who is out on the Waitematā, says in the last 10 minutes there's been a wind swing from north-west to north, and has picked up to 17 knots.

3.20pm: Team NZ haven't raced competitively since before Christmas, but Dean Barker says they won't be nervous, just anxious about getting the first race out of the way. Luna Rossa won the Prada Cup, thrashing Team UK in the final 7-1.

3.10pm: Team NZ skipper told 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs that they are quick, but rumours of Te Rehutai hitting 60 knots is way off the mark.

3.06pm: A reminder - it's first to seven races. The only courses that can be used at Level 2 are E and A. Dean Barker told TVNZ 1 he's surprised race director Iain Murray went with that option.

2.55pm: The cup holders have been hunkered down at their base on the Auckland Viaduct over the last few weeks working hard to prepare their Te Rehutai boat for battle.

2.40pm: America's Cup racing is finally underway, Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown delaying the start. Today's sailing will be under Level 2 restrictions, meaning the hub on Auckland's waterfront won't be open for spectators.

Racing will be on Course E off the coast of Waiheke Island, with 12-15 knots of wind expected.

Earlier today TVNZ's sailor commentators told Breakfast what they expected from Team New Zealand, with Peter Lester saying winds in the range of 14 to 16 knots would be perfect for Team New Zealand.

His observations were that the boat was highly manoeuvrable.

Pre-match analysis had suggested Luna Rossa may have an edge in the start box, but Lester wasn't buying it.