America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ v Oracle, race eight

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the America's Cup finals series between Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA from Bermuda's Great Sound.

5.53am

Alright here we go, both boats back on the water, NZ can go to match point here, this is a battle of nerves right now. The boats are even but it was Spithill with the big mistake in race seven, today's first race, as NZ won by 12 seconds.

Yesterday, it was Burling with the late mistake in race seven, Oracle winning by 11 seconds. This is close now. Both teams in the entry box now for the race eight pre-start. The wind is lifting but it's very shifty.

5.37am

Peter Burling says he's happy with Team NZ's performance, Spithill rues his mistake in the pre-start that let Burling accelerate off the line at rocket speed, "after that we couldn't quite reel them in".

So NZ lead 5-1 in the race to seven and that is at least the split NZ were seeking. They can go to match point with a win in race eight. That's just 10 minutes away.

5.33am

NZ round gate six first and it's a sprint to the finish. NZ will win here, they've got a lead, and there's not enough time for Oracle. NZ win! It's 5-1.

5.31am

It's closing up here. NZ blow a gybe on gate six and Oracle are coming fast. This is a one mistake race now. Pressure time, heading to gate six.

5.29am

NZ tryto cover at gate five but Oracle toss in an extra tack to get a split and try a hail mary as they go in search of fresh wind at the bottom of the course. NZ lead by over 30 seconds at gate five.

5.25am

NZ with a big lead through gate four. And Spithill, not a lot he can do here. Just trailing NZ around the course. After all the chatter in yesterday's post race press conference, this is a statement from Peter Burling and crew. USA now cutting the gap. NZ still in control approaching gate five.

5.22am

NZ are stretching out here, USA need a wind shift but with Burling in control, he can dictate. Trying to shut the Americans flying down leg four. Again, a perfect race so far from the Kiwis. Right now, Oracle need a mistake from NZ to get back in this. And NZ are clearing out!

5.20am

The cyclors on the Kiwi boat working hard, approaching gate three, it's NZ who round first, Oracle follow, they lead by 32 seconds. That's a sizeable lead.

5.18am

The two teams now split, Burling eyes a wind shift and NZ grow their lead to 250 metres. NZ sailing a perfect race ...so far.

5.16am

USA with better speed on leg three, pretty similar, both boats are fast now and it's all about the sailing. But NZ with a decent lead here, drawing Oracle into a tacking battle to keep them in the same water. Burling is covering.

5.14am

NZ have a 100 % record when they round the first mark in the lead, they lead again here. The two teams blitzing down leg two, NZ leading and with the inside line, will round gate two first. A five second lead.

5.11am

Here we go. A big moment. Racing to the start line, both flying at close to 30 knots, and Burling got a ripper of a start. NZ just took off on the start line and they'll lead around mark one.

5.09am

The boats are on the water in the pre-start. Two minutes to start, NZ with port entry, they're in the pre-start first. Can they win the start?

5.07am

Peter Burling says the team has plenty to tidy up after an unsatisfactory second race in which Burling says "they handed it" to Oracle.

Jimmy Spithill was crowing afterwards, what will happen today. Wind is similar to yesterday, in the 11 knot range. Spithill, is his pre-match interview ...confident.

4.54am

Morning everyone, the most pivotal day of the Cup so far has arrive and here are the permutations. NZ could go to 6-1, Oracle could go to just 4-3 behind, or the two sides could split for a NZ 5-2 lead, which at this point we'd certainly take.

Race one is huge for Burling Co., they need to put another dent in Oracle's aura and stop them getting to 4-2. It's 20 minutes away, race seven of the 2017 America's Cup.



PRE RACING

Having picked up a win in yesterday's first race, Team New Zealand could only watch on as Oracle claimed their first victory of the finals series to keep their hopes of retaining the America's Cup alive.

The scoreline now sits at 4-1 in favour of New Zealand, who need just three more wins to claim the Auld Mug, Oracle on the other hand need six.

A perfect day for the Kiwis here would go a long way to claiming the cup for the first time since 2000, while two wins for Oracle would only help continue the parallels with San Francisco 2013, where Team USA fought back from an 8-1 deficit.

Schedule: