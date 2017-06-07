 

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ suffer boat damage as huge winds delay start

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 35th America's Cup qualification series semi-finals from Bermuda's Great Sound.

The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS

Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR on the Great Sound in Bermuda during the America's Cup qualifiers.

Source: Photosport

5.17am

Racing is back on as winds drop touch. Meanwhile on shore, Team NZ can be seen desperately trying to lower a massive new wing onto their boat. It's touch-and-go whether they'll be ready for their first race in around 20 minutes.

Dean Barker wins the start and is flying along at 42 knots.

5.11am

Team NZ have damaged a wing on their boat and after coming out on the water to warm-up, a mechanical breakage has forced them back to the dock and the grounds crew is rapidly trying to fix the problem. This delay - winds have crept up over the top limit of 24 knots - is certainly helping them.

5.02am

Good morning, and welcome to today's racing. The news is we have up to 25 knots of wind, creating race conditions we haven't seen in this Louis Vuitton.

So here we go, what's going to happen? 

Both Dean Barker and Nathan Outteridge on the water in the pre-start now.

PRE RACING

After two wins for the Kiwis yesterday, Great Britian's Ben Ainslie racing now face a do or die scenario, with two more losses today all but sure to guarantee Team New Zealand's progression through to the qualification finals.

Ben Ainslie's side got off to the worst conceivable start to the semi-finals, breaking their camber arm in the wing sail of their vessel forcing them to retire, and now face an uphill task to get their boat in racing shape in time.

. Copyright Image: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Source: Photosport

Another day like yesterday will see Team New Zealand take a 4-0 lead over their Great British rivals, meaning just one more win will be needed to take out the best of nine semi-final series.

Elsewhere, Sweden's Artemis and Dean Barker's Team Japan are locked at 1-1 after an even contest yesterday.

Standings:

SEMI FINAL 1
Team New Zealand 2
Land Rover BAR 0

SEMI FINAL 2
Team Japan 1
Artemis Racing 1

Schedule:

SF2 Race 3: JPN v SWE (5.08am)
SF1 Race 3: GBR v NZL (5.37am)
SF2 Race 4: SWE v JPN (6.06am)
SF1 Race 4: NZL v GBR (6.35am)

1
