America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ recover after blundering start, smashing BAR in sensational comeback win

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS

Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR on the Great Sound in Bermuda during the America's Cup qualifiers.

Source: Photosport

5.28am

Team NZ have made a superb comeback defeating Land Rover BAR by 31 seconds. What a race for Peter Burling and his teammates after Wednesday's disaster crash. Team NZ now lead 4-1 in their play-off series.

5.24am

Around gate five Team NZ lead by 25 seconds, Land Rover BAR in real trouble now as the Kiwis tear away down the sixth leg, NZ lead by over 300 metres. 

5.22am

Team NZ have now taken the lead, an excellent move by the Kiwis to gybe earlier before gate four setting up the split.

5.19am

Looks like the Kiwis are setting up for a split coming around gate four, they trail by nine seconds at the bottom gate.  

5.16am

Team NZ making some good ground here as they close in on Land Rover BAR, going round gate three Team NZ cut into BAR's lead trailling now by 11 seconds. 

5.14am

Wind speeds averaging about 13-14 knots here in Bermuda, with the boats averaging speeds of 30-35 knots. Team NZ trail BAR by 200 metres going down the third leg. There are only seven legs in today's races as they try to fit in three races after yesterday's racing was cancelled. 

5.08am

Not a great start for Team NZ, looked as though they had stalled in the pre-start. Land Rover have a huge lead and around the first marker Team NZ trail BAR by 26 seconds.

PRE RACING

With conditions unsafe to sail in yesterday, Team New Zealand have been gifted an extra 24 hours to repair their boat after Wednesday's shocking nosedive left their AC50 seriously damaged.

The Kiwi shore crew have against all odds managed to get their boat back on the water, with Peter Burling and his crew eager to get back on the water and finish off their semi-final with Great Britain's Land Rover BAR.

Still leading their best of nine series 3-1, just two more wins for Team New Zealand will earn them a spot in the qualification finals - where they could meet former skipper Dean Barker's Team Japan.

Standings:

Semi final one:
Team New Zealand - 3
Land Rover BAR - 1

Semi final two:
Team Japan - 3
Artemis Racing - 1

Schedule:

Semi final one - race five: NZL v GBR (5:08am)

Semi final two - race five: SWE v JAP (5:36am)

Semi final one - race six: GBR v NZL (6:06am)

Semi final two - race six JAP v SWE (6:35am)

Semi final one - race seven: NZL v GBR (7.05am)

Semi final two - race seven: SWE v JAP (7.35am) 

The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers.

