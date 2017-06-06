America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the America's Cup qualification semi-finals from Bermuda's Great Sound.

6.30am

A good start for Team New Zealand as they make it two from two. They need to win five races to advance, Ben Ainslie and his crew have a big night ahead of them fixing the damage to their vessel.

6.10am

A training run really for the Kiwis, the commentators bring up a valid point. Team New Zealand doing a lot more talking in their solo race than other previous races. With the cameras solely focused on the NZ vessel, it's amazing to watch the cyclists and the crew work in synchronicity.

6.05am

Land Rover BAR will no longer take part in today's proceedings. Team New Zealand will be flying solo in their second race.

6.00am

A close race between Team Japan and Artemis Racing, but it is Dean Barker's crew that get up on top. They beat Artemis Racing by 23 seconds.

5.42am

At the start line it was dead even between both Team Japan and Artemis Racing, but Dean Barker and his crew have edged in front of the Swedish syndicate. They have now built a considerable lead over Artemis. Around Gate 3 Artemis trail by 21 seconds.

5.31am

Up next is Artemis Racing and Dean Barker's Team Japan - expect fireworks in this race. The Swedish syndicate have been close to the fastest vessel here in Bermuda - conditions look to better suit Artemis.

5.18am

Ben Ainslie and his team are in a tough spot now as they still have another race against Team NZ today. The Brits have about an hour to fix what appears to be a fault with their camber on the wing of their vessel.

5.10am

Problems here for Land Rover BAR after the first gate as their vessel almost comes to halt. Looks like they are going to pull the pin on the race - Ainslie calls it and they have retired from race.

5.08am

A great start from Peter Burling and his crew as they get their noses in front off the start line. Around the first marker and the Brits decide to split away from Team NZ.

5.04am

We are set to get underway with the Kiwis taking on Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Winds up at about 12-14 knots.

PRE RACING

All eyes will be on the wind after yesterday's postponements see us behind a whole day in the semi-finals.

Team New Zealand will be hoping for today's scheduled races to go ahead, looking to get an early advantage over a seriously demoralised Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain side.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

Ainslie and his crew have struggled so far in the lighter winds this regatta, which could play into the Kiwis hands should wind speeds be an issue today as well.

Elsewhere, Dean Barker's Team Japan will square off with giant killers Artemis, for the right to face off against the winner of New Zealand v Great Britain once the qualification finals begin.

Semi-finals:

Race 1: NZL v GBR (5.08am)

Race 1: JPN v SWE (5:37am)

Race 2: GBR v NZL (6:00am)

Race 2: SWE v JPN (6:30am)

Semi-final Standings

SF1

Emirates Team New Zealand 0

Ben Ainslie Racing 0



SF2

Artemis 0

SoftBank Team Japan 0