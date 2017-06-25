America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand v Oracle, race 6

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the America's Cup finals series between Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA from Bermuda's Great Sound.

6.11am

Burling fully engaged here, looking around for the wind and NZ look to have the slimest of leads. Burling is getting the angles right here, and NZ leads.

6.09am

It's all on here. NZ cut USA's lead to five seconds at gate four and head off down leg five with better speed. NZ still two knots faster. Nothing in it.

6.07am

The cycle grinders are going hard here and NZ have a huge wind gain here on the right of the course, at 31 knots, Oracle at 26knots, on leg four.

6.05am

Heading towards gate three, NZ with better wind but "a bit sticky" in a couple of gybes so far in race three, NZ have closed this up but Oracle still with a decisive lead of 12 seconds at gate three, as the teams split off in different directions seeking better wind.

6.02am

Oracle pass first in a leg three tacking duel and they have a significant lead here.

6.00am

Oracle clearly have a fast boat here, but it lacks stability and, as they wobble on their foils, NZ takes advantage to catch-up and this is pretty much neck-and-neck as the teams split off. Who has better wind? It's Oracle, on leg three.

5.57am

Here we go, a minute until the start. NZ leads Burling towards the line, NZ with a good line but USA gets on the foils first and Spithill should be able to get around the outside and they round gate one first, for the first time in this finals.

5.53am

Here we go, just in the pre-start for race six now.

5.38am

The final margin, two minutes, four seconds and Burling pretty relaxed, says the five days off gave them time to work on their crew work and he's happy with the boat. Spithill responds, says "the boat's going well" but he sounds despondent. He says his team will keep fighting. But it's 4-0 to Team NZ, with one more race today, in around 15 minutes time, and two races tomorrow. It could...it could ...be over all over tomorrow. This next race will tell the story.

5.31am

Down leg six now, NZ on the final leg and sailing for home. USA down to seven knots, in a world of pain. And that's it, NZ win race five, take a 4-0 lead in the race to seven wins.

5.27am

Boat speed hasn't played a huge factor here, both pretty similar but NZ have blown them out with crew work. NZ will win this race, they have a lead of around 700 metres and Burling looks in total control, and another lovely tack from NZ, sailing three knots quicker up leg five.

5.25am

Mistakes are killing Oracle. NZ out to nearly a minute lead at gate four, 57 seconds the margin.

5.23am

Concern on the face of Spithill, NZ sailing higher at 30 knots, Oracle at 28, and NZ out by nearly 500 metres. Oracle with an awful gybe and NZ are sailing off into the distance here.

5.20am

The last tack on leg three, NZ now in control and can Oracle catch them? They round gate three first, NZ are starting to blow this lead out here, the lead up to 26 seconds. This race is starting to take a familiar shape.

5.18am

This is tight. It's a real tacking duel. And USA has been penalised - AGAIN! They tacked too close to NZ and the Kiwis are back in front and now with a significant lead, still on leg three.

5.17am

Oracle have worked hard to lighten their boat this week and it's paying off. Their boat is quick, and they take the lead on leg three.

5.15am

NZ at 40 knots, have a 100 % win rate when rounding the first mark in the lead. That goes right back to the round robin in qualifying.

Not a ton in it, five seconds around gate two.

5.12am

Wow, Spithill goes to early and a penalty on Oracle and NZ will round gate one first.

5.10am

Both teams in the pre-start. Oracle look quicker already. Spithill has been doing pre-start after pre-start in the lay days, will it pay off?

5.08am

Jimmy Spithill hurt his wrist in training yesterday, but he's okay. He says they've taken a lot of stuff off their boat and made big changes, what kind of difference have they made? This is going to be fascinating, the first few minutes, to get a comparison of speed after the five days break.

Burling, calm and cool, says Team NZ are ready.

The wind has picked up and it's blowing in the opposite direction to the first four races last weekend.

4.57am

Morning everyone, the news from Bermuda is very light winds and we might be struggling for a start today. There is a provision for three races per day if we can't get going today. All will be revealed in just a few minutes. Two races scheduled with the first to go at 5.12am.



PRE RACING

After a five day interval since Team New Zealand took a 3-0 lead, Oracle have been working around the clock to get their boat ready to launch a San Francisco-like comeback to try and retain their crown.

Team New Zealand on the other hand, appear to be relaxed about their chances going into the remainder of the regatta.

Peter Burling and his crew have sailed flawlessly so far to have won four from four against Oracle in the finals series, meaning two perfect days can see them reclaim the Auld Mug.

Both sides have experimented with their boats over the break from racing, it's now time to see whether or not it's Burling or Jimmy Spithill who can see their side over the line.

