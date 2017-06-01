America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand gear up for BAR showdown after yesterday's false start

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the America's Cup qualification semi-finals from Bermuda's Great Sound.

Emirates Team New Zealand in action during the America's Cup qualifier against Artemis Racing on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

PRE RACING

All eyes will be on the wind after yesterday's postponements see us behind a whole day in the semi-finals.

Team New Zealand will be hoping for today's scheduled races to go ahead, looking to get an early advantage over a seriously demoralised Ben Ainslie and his Great Britain side.

Ainslie and his crew have struggled so far in the lighter winds this regatta, which could play into the Kiwis hands should wind speeds be an issue today as well.

Elsewhere, Dean Barker's Team Japan will square off with giant killers Artemis, for the right to face off against the winner of New Zealand v Great Britain once the qualification finals begin.

Semi-finals:

Race 1: JPN v SWE (5:08am)

Race 1: NZL v GBR (5.37am)

Race 2: SWE v JPN (6:00am)

Race 2: GBR v NZL (6:30am)

Semi-final Standings