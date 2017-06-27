America's Cup LIVE: The moment Peter Burling, Ashby lift the America's Cup as Kiwi crowd goes totally bonkers

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 35th America's Cup finals series between Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA from Bermuda's Great Sound.

6.40am

Peter Burling's parents are in Bermuda, what a 12 months it's been for them, Olympic gold in the 49er class with Blair Tuke in Rio, now this. Here was their reaction, after they clinched the Cup this morning.

6.32am

As Coldplay rings out, Peter Burling and Glenn Ashby lift the Cup and the Kiwi fans roar in delight, and it's all on. What a great night it will be in Bermusa tonight. We'll bring you a video of that moment shortly.

6.27am

Glenn Ashby says "it's been an incredible journey.

"The guys have fought tooth and nail.

"To win this bloody trophy...."

He thanks all the fans and supporters with a special mention for Stephen Tindall.

He's described Bermuda as a fantastic destination and paid tribute to Oracle.

"To Jimmy and the boys ..and Larry and Russell, it's nice to cheer it around. Thank you!"

6.25am

Peter Burling crew are on stage now, and they are presented with Louis Vuitton bags. It's a nice moment.

6.23am

A generous Jimmy Spithill pays tribute the Kiwis in his losers speech: "What an incredible team.

"They really did out-sail us in this America's Cup …well done."

He goes on to pay tribute Larry Ellison and apologies to Bermuda for not winning the event. As the Kiwi chant starts to ring out.

6.17am

6.14am

There will be fireworks on the Auckland Harbour Bridge at 6.30am to celebrate this win. Team NZ are about to get the Cup. Meanwhile a generous Larry Ellison has commiserated with his team. Despite concerning rumours, there was no crash protocol on Oracle in the final races and they've taken their defeat with good grace here. Hats off.

6.02am

Scenes like this all over the country right, before 6am in the morning.

5.57am

We've got a parade people. This from the Auckland Council: "It's been 14 years since the America's Cup left New Zealand.

"Emirates Team New Zealand's efforts to reclaim the cup have done our country proud, and we congratulate the team on their monumental achievement.

"It's great to see another example of the world class technology and talent that organisations like ETNZ develop right here in Auckland winning out on the world stage, adding further weight to our region’s standing as an innovation hub of the Asia Pacific.

"ATEED, on behalf of Auckland Council, will work with Emirates Team New Zealand and other stakeholders to hold a parade in the central city to mark their achievements when they return to Auckland.

"Further details of the parade, including the date and route, will be confirmed in the next few days. We look forward to welcoming the team home soon, but for now we wish them well as they celebrate their huge achievement."

5.52am

"Being able to pull off the almost unimaginable ...absolutely unbelievable", says skipper Glenn Ashby. He says it's a relief to right the wrongs of the last campaign.



5.39am

Jimmy Spithill says "hats off" to Team NZ, they were deserved champions. "You've really got to give credit to them", they sailed really well, he says. That's a nice touch from Jimmy. He says NZ were definitely quicker downwind today.

5.36am

A delighted Peter Burling pays tribute to Blair Tuke, Glen Ashby and the rest of the team. He says they're delighted and "it's going to be a big night". He says they're blown away by the support they've received. Incredible scenes of joy now aboard the Team NZ boat. As the champagne is popped.

5.34am

Team NZ round mark six, they win!!! NZ wins the 35th America's Cup. Well done team.

5.32am

Oracle have split again in search of a wind shift but Team NZ are sailing perfectly here. Team NZ look like they're going to do this. Closing in on the final mark, then a straight sprint for home.

5.30am

The NZ cyclors have really made a huge difference this campaign and look for everyone to have them for the next edition of the Cup. Rounding gate five now, NZ round first, and they are well ahead. Closing in on the finish and time running out for USA.

5.27am

NZ at a slightly slower speed right now but Burling and Ashby are covering Oracle, 150 metres ahead and staying in the same wind to cover, closing in on gate five. Still the one mistake zone, but no mistakes so far from Team NZ.

5.25am

Heading to gate five, Oracle have split in search of big wind. But the gap is still 200 metres. No real gains.

5.21am

NZ are around first and they've actually got a nice little lead here. No real wind shift for Oracle and the gap is 26 seconds, and that's significant.

5.19am

Incredible calmness of the Kiwi boat. The wind still around nine knots, NZ leading by around 200 metres, Spithill trying to engineer something here but Oracle are being out-sailed again. But they have got a wind shift. It will be tight at gate four.

5.17am

Oracle have lost big boat speed here after having to pull off a tough move around mark three and NZ extend their lead out to 10 seconds.

5.15am

Plenty of communication on Oracle, NZ gybe first, Burling will have to come from behind here. NZ are trying to roll over Oracle here, and they've done it. After trailing at gate two, NZ now leading down leg three.

5.13am

Great start from NZ, Spithill on the inside has right-of-way at mark one, both teams dragging, nothing in it. USA lead around the first mark.

5.12am

The teams are in the pre-start.

5.05am

Confirmation of the wind speed today, 6-12 knots, another perfect day. Burling, in his pre-race chat says he's ready to close it out.

Spithill is on the helm for Oracle again today.

Meanwhile 1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner says "Peter Burling's home town sailing club is packed and rallying behind their local boy and ETNZ this morning.

"Supporters draped in NZ flags and kids in pyjamas are arriving early for the first race.

"Club Commodore Nick Wrinch isn't surprised by Peter Burling's rise through the ranks of international sailing.

"He was identified early on as a cool, calm, composed sailor and there is a huge sense of pride here for his achievements."

4.59am

Plenty of emotion on the dock in Bermuda before pre-start today.

4.57am

Good morning everyone, wherever you are following our updates, great to have you with us. It should be a very memorable day. Team NZ have been out in the water this morning, preparing for a huge race nine at around 5.10am, in about 15 minutes. The wind is around 10 knots, similar conditions to yesterday.

Yes, one win required to lift the Cup, there are two races scheduled for today.

PRE RACING

Matchpoint. Team New Zealand need just one more win to reclaim the America's Cup. What's more the win will come against the crew responsible for the heartbreak of a nation four years ago.