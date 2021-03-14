America's Cup LIVE: Light winds see postponement of first race in deadlocked series

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of day four of the 36th America's Cup. You can watch all the action live on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

Emirates Team New Zealand v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. Race 6, Day 3 of the America's Cup presented by Prada. Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday the 13th of March 2021. Source: 1 NEWS

4:30pm: Out on the water, TVNZ commentator Jesse Tuke says the wind is still very light with speeds only five knots on the course.

The wind is so light that both crews are unable to continue their warm ups.

On Te Rehutai and Luna Rossa's AC75 most of the team members appear to be resting or napping.

Announcements on the race times are made every 10-15 minutes from the America's Cup race committee. We should get an update soon.

4:12pm: Unfortunately the wind hasn't picked up enough yet and the race committee has postponed the first race. Wind speed needs to sit at an average of 6.5 knots for two minutes prior to the start time.

4:05pm: 10-minutes out from the start time. According to 1 NEWS' commentator Dean Barker, despite having light winds for most of today, things are picking up so we may see racing after all.

3:45pm: It's a beautiful day in Auckland, with the temperature currently sitting around 24 degrees.

However, the wind is light, so we may have a potential issue with getting racing underway.

We will be returning to course A on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour and Team New Zealand will have the starboard side entry.

3:40pm:

After three days of racing, things are still at a deadlock between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa, tied up at three races a piece.

Much of the battle so far has been tit for tat with both boats picking up a win on each day.