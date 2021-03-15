TODAY |

America's Cup LIVE: Ideal conditions for day five as Team NZ, Luna Rossa look to break deadlock

Source:  1 NEWS

Follow all the action on the water here at 1news.co.nz as Team New Zealand take on Luna Rossa on day five of the America's Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand ahead of race 7, Day 4 of the America's Cup presented by Prada. Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday the 14th of March 2021. Source: Photosport

Race seven is scheduled to begin at 4:15pm.

3:39pm: Racing will return to course E out on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour today, the same course that was used on the first two days of Team New Zealand's Cup defence.

It is aptly known as the "back paddock" due to it's distance away from shore, situated just south of Motuihe Island.

Unlike yesterday, there seems to be no doubt among racing officials that boats will get out on the water today with winds currently sitting between 8 and 12 knots on average.

Team New Zealand will have the starboard entry for the first race of the day. 

3:30pm: Both teams will be itching to get out on the water today after yesterday's non-event.

Calm winds saw all of yesterday's action postponed leaving the crew of both teams with nothing to do but relax and bathe in the sun while the proposed start time got pushed beyond the 6pm cutoff.

Overall, the standings sit at 3-3, a deadlock which makes this America's Cup the most evenly matched series in nearly 40-years.

Relive 1 NEWS' live coverage of day four of the 36th America's Cup. You can watch all the action live on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

Other Sport
Sailing
Team NZ
Americas Cup
