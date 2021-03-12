America's Cup LIVE: Today's first race delayed after spectator boats breach course boundaries

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live commentary of the second day of America's Cup action as Team New Zealand look to defend the Auld Mug on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour. You can watch all the action live on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team around the top mark in race one of the America's Cup presented by Prada. Tuesday the 10th of March. Source: Photosport

Racing is scheduled to begin at 4.23pm.

4.15pm: Just as things looked set to kickoff, a spectator boat crosses the course boundary. Race officials postpone the race. 4.23pm is new race start time.

4.10pm: Today's action is set to take place on Course E. Plenty of spectator boats out on the water today. Conditions are clear and the wind is currently sitting around 10 knots.

4.05pm: Just 10-minutes away from the scheduled start of race three. Both boats are out on the water and the wind seems to have picked up. Looks like we could see some racing after all!

3.42pm

There are doubts about the readiness of Luna Rossa's AC75 on the water today.

"It sounds like they're not doing a lot sailing right now, Team New Zealand has been up sailing around from what I understand," TVNZ commentator Dean Barker says.

"Normally the boats would out there in this warm up period right now so you'd expect that if everything was going well, that both boats would be sailing at this time," he added.

Barker said Luna Rossa has a "genuine issue, who knows what?"

Meanwhile, for Team NZ, from all accounts it’s smooth sailing at the moment on the water ahead of racing.

Pre-race

With scores sitting at one win apiece after the first day of racing, both Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand will be eager to take to water to gain an early lead in the points standings, however a lack of wind may put a dampener on today's action .

Earlier today, America's Cup race director Iain Murray said there was a "very, very high percentage there would be no racing today" with the forecast wind threatening to force yet another postponement in the already delayed tournament.

For racing to commence, wind speed must sit at above average of 6.5 knots, however the winds today are expected to range between 2-7 knots.