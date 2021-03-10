America's Cup crowds get go-ahead for weekend racing, thanks to immediate alert level shift

Crowds will be able to return to Auckland's Viaduct this afternoon to watch the second day of America's Cup racing between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa.

Source: Breakfast

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would move to Alert Level 1 — joining the rest of New Zealand with the least restrictive level of Covid-19 precautions — starting at midday today.

The Prime Minister announced Cabinet’s decision for New Zealand’s largest city while she was in Auckland this morning.

Auckland has been in Alert Level 2 since Sunday, following a seven-day lockdown spurred by a community case linked to the February cluster.

America's Cup racing began on Wednesday, however, no crowds were able to gather at the race village on Auckland's foreshore due to Level 2 restrictions.

This morning's announcement means fans can now return to congregate at the village to support both teams as they battle for the prestigious cup.

The announcement is also welcome news for rugby fans, with the Blues set to host the Highlanders at Eden Park on Sunday.