What a year 2017 has been for sport. Once again Kiwis competed - and held their own - on the world stage, providing moments of inspiration for young and old.

Source: Photosport

Here's 1 NEWS NOW's top five sporting moments of the year.

America's Cup - Team New Zealand shock the world

Where else to start but Bermuda. In the perfect bout of revenge for the heartbreak of San Francisco 2013, Team New Zealand managed to get one over rivals Oracle Team USA, marching to an emphatic 8-1 victory to reclaim the America's Cup.

Led by Glenn Ashby, and with Peter Burling at the helm, Team New Zealand's revolutionary new AC50 design left the competition in their wake, bringing the Auld Mug back to it's spiritual home, and with 2021 getting ever closer, Kiwis' reignited passion for sailing won't be going away any time soon.

Black Ferns win their fifth Women's Rugby World Cup

It's never been a secret that New Zealand's dominance on the rugby field wasn't limited to just the All Blacks, but in 2017 the Black Ferns have finally begun to get the recognition that they deserve.

Travelling to Ireland, New Zealand opened their account with a 44-12 win over Wales, before putting the rest of the world on alert with a 121-0 win over Hong Kong - a match where star winger Portia Woodman grabbed a whopping eight tries.

A 41-32 victory in the final over England saw the Black Ferns return to our shores as heroes, with a fifth cup triumph the perfect send off for legendary captain, Fiao'o Fa'amausili.

Rieko Ioane's rise

Staying with rugby, and if 2017 belonged to one person, it was Rieko Ioane. At just 20 years of age, Ioane didn't look out of place at all in the black jersey, seeming to score tries at will as the All Blacks played out a drawn series with the British and Irish Lions, before sweeping the Rugby Championship, and finishing their end of year tour unbeaten.

Having displaced Julian Savea on the left wing, Ioane's performances didn't go unnoticed by the rest of the world either, picking up the Breakthrough Player of the Year honour at World Rugby's 2017 awards ceremony.

Joseph Parker eyes up Anthony Joshua

Having claimed the WBO heavyweight title in 2016, Joseph Parker this year put himself on a collision course for a unification bout with Britain's Anthony Joshua.

The two unbeaten fighters are targeting each other in 2018, with Joshua preparing to risk his WBA and IBF titles against the unbeaten Kiwi. As of right now, no bout is in place - with negotiations between both camps appearing to have hit a wall, however it's only a matter of time before the two meet in the ring.

Parker may be the outsider with this one, but having a genuine Kiwi heavyweight world champion is an unreal achievement for such a small nation.

Chris Wood breaks into football's big time

In terms of Kiwis shining on the world stage, the rise of Chris Wood from promising talent to football star, sealing a record $26 million move to English Premier League side Burnley.

After grafting in the English second tier Championship with Leeds United, Wood's prolific form in front of goal put the Premier League on alert, with Burnley making him their most expensive ever player.