TODAY |

American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling

Source:  1 NEWS

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson says while it was bittersweet having to watch from the sidelines yesterday as the Kiwis won the America’s Cup, he had nothing but praise for Team New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“He’s a unique and incredibly talented sailor,” the skipper said of Burling after the Kiwi’s America’s Cup win. Source: Breakfast

Hutchinson told Breakfast he spent yesterday “commiserating more than anything”. But he was “sad to leave New Zealand”.

“From a team perspective, we’re keeping a very close eye on the competition,” he said.

“There’s still a lot left in the Team NZ tank. As maybe a potential challenger in the next one, we still have a big mountain to get to the spot where they’re at right now and then to surpass that development.

“It’s going to take a lot of work.”

He said Team NZ’s win came down to both the personnel and the technology.

“Congratulations on a great team performance, because that’s what it is.”

The behind-the-scenes work was also “equally as important, if not more important”, Hutchinson added.

read more
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ

While he hadn’t raced a whole lot with Peter Burling, Hutchinson said it obvious he was “a unique and incredibly talented sailor”.

He said the story of Burling’s background as a passionate young sailor was inspiring.

“[Passion] will go so much further than raw talent.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa convincingly this afternoon to retain the Auld Mug. Source: 1 NEWS

It was also clear Burling and teammate Blair Tuke — who have also earned top honours together at the Olympics — have a “unique friendship and relationship that makes them both flourish when they’re racing”, he said.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Team NZ
North America
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ
2
American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling
3
Mayor Phil Goff pleads with Team NZ to defend America's Cup in Auckland — ‘Please reciprocate’
4
'We were so close' — Luna Rossa loses but looks forward to another America's Cup
5
Team NZ lift America's Cup after crushing victory over Luna Rossa
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:43

Celebratory fireworks erupt in Auckland after Team NZ secures America’s Cup victory

One-year-old boy 'fighting for his life' after being shot in the head by US police

Woman with history of airliner stowaways arrested again in Chicago
00:29

America's Cup timeline: How Team New Zealand retained the Auld Mug