American skipper admits team has ‘mountain’ of work ahead to reach Team NZ’s level, piles praise on Burling

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson says while it was bittersweet having to watch from the sidelines yesterday as the Kiwis won the America’s Cup, he had nothing but praise for Team New Zealand.
Hutchinson told Breakfast he spent yesterday “commiserating more than anything”. But he was “sad to leave New Zealand”.
“From a team perspective, we’re keeping a very close eye on the competition,” he said.
“There’s still a lot left in the Team NZ tank. As maybe a potential challenger in the next one, we still have a big mountain to get to the spot where they’re at right now and then to surpass that development.
“It’s going to take a lot of work.”
He said Team NZ’s win came down to both the personnel and the technology.
“Congratulations on a great team performance, because that’s what it is.”
The behind-the-scenes work was also “equally as important, if not more important”, Hutchinson added.
While he hadn’t raced a whole lot with Peter Burling, Hutchinson said it obvious he was “a unique and incredibly talented sailor”.
He said the story of Burling’s background as a passionate young sailor was inspiring.
“[Passion] will go so much further than raw talent.”
It was also clear Burling and teammate Blair Tuke — who have also earned top honours together at the Olympics — have a “unique friendship and relationship that makes them both flourish when they’re racing”, he said.