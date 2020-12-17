TODAY |

American Magic takes early lead after day one of America's Cup World Series regatta

Source:  1 NEWS

American Magic has made a huge statement on day one of the America’s Cup Word Series regatta.

Team New Zealand was an early standout, until they got a sailing lesson from an old teammate. Source: 1 NEWS

By Mark Kelly

At day's end, American Magic led by former Team NZ skipper Dean Barker was the only unbeaten syndicate after demolishing INEOS Team UK in the first race then edging out the Kiwis in a thrilling final race on the Waitematā harbour.

For the home team it started of with a bang, demolishing the Italian squad of Luna Rossa by 3min 13sec, but they ran into a strong challenge from the yanks to finish the day with one win and one loss.

Team NZ will be feeling like they gave American Magic the win, with a very sloppy start seeing Te Rehuta touchdown just before the race began — allowing American Magic to retain the lead from start to finish.

Fans gathered at North Head on the North Shore to make sure they got the best view of the boats being in action for the first time. Source: 1 NEWS

For INEOS Team UK, today could not have gone any worse. With two "did not finish" marks next to their name.

Skipper Sir Ben Ainslie and the rest of the team will be having another late night as they try to get their boat raceable. They have the daunting prospective of racing Team NZ twice tomorrow. 

It will be interesting to see if Team NZ get to race at all given the UK boat's struggles so far.

Friday schedule:

3.12pm - Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli v American Magic
3.50pm - Emirates Team New Zealand v INEOS Team UK
4.40pm - American Magic v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
5.20pm - INEOS Team UK v Emirates Team New Zealand

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Team NZ
Auckland
Sailing
