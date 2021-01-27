American Magic show off rapid repair work to Patriot following Prada Cup capsize

American Magic's "Patriot" has emerged from their shed in Auckland's Viaduct today, showing off their speedy repair work to the boat with a tribute to their fellow America's Cup teams.

Skippered by Kiwi Dean Barker, American Magic capsized in a spectacular fashion on January 17 as they were chasing their first win of the Prada Cup series.

The boat was ultimately ruled out of last week's races after a hole was discovered in its hull once it was recovered from the water.

American Magic headed back out on the water today to run testing on the newly repaired vessel.

American Magic's Patriot featuring a new band-aid decal, paying tribute to their America's Cup rivals. Source: 1 NEWS

American Magic is in a race to be ready to compete in this weekend's semi-final's races against Italy's Luna Rossa, with INEOS Team UK already securing a finals berth.

Prior to being lowered into the water, American Magic showed off a large decal in the shape of two band-aids saying "thank you" featuring the New Zealand, Italian and British flags.