TODAY |

American Magic show off rapid repair work to Patriot following Prada Cup capsize

Source:  1 NEWS

American Magic's "Patriot" has emerged from their shed in Auckland's Viaduct today, showing off their speedy repair work to the boat with a tribute to their fellow America's Cup teams. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dean Barker’s team are in a race to get their damaged boat race ready by Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

Skippered by Kiwi Dean Barker, American Magic capsized in a spectacular fashion on January 17 as they were chasing their first win of the Prada Cup series.

The boat was ultimately ruled out of last week's races after a hole was discovered in its hull once it was recovered from the water.

American Magic headed back out on the water today to run testing on the newly repaired vessel.

American Magic's Patriot featuring a new band-aid decal, paying tribute to their America's Cup rivals. Source: 1 NEWS

American Magic is in a race to be ready to compete in this weekend's semi-final's races against Italy's Luna Rossa, with INEOS Team UK already securing a finals berth.

Prior to being lowered into the water, American Magic showed off a large decal in the shape of two band-aids saying "thank you" featuring the New Zealand, Italian and British flags.

The bandage graphic is a tribute to their America's Cup rivals who assisted until the late hours to bail water and recover the Patriot from the Waitemata Harbour while it was taking on water.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
After calling Novak Djokovic a 'tool' last week, Nick Kyrgios follows up with LeBron James comparison
2
Nuggets' Jamal Murray ejected from NBA game after hitting opponent in the groin
3
Meet one of the Wellington Saints' biggest signings ever — metaphorically and literally
4
Former NRL hooker and Junior Kiwi Masada Iosefa dies in tragic accident
5
'It doesn't seem real' - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe, Gianna a year after their deaths
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

American Magic comeback 'a big ask', expert says
00:15

Tom Brady advances to Super Bowl for 10th time after nail-biter

Watch: Conor McGregor, Dan Hooker suffer brutal knockout losses at UFC 257

Conor McGregor knocked out by Dustin Poirier in stunning UFC comeback loss