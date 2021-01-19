TODAY |

American Magic share raw behind-the-scenes footage of initial response to capsize

American Magic have given a behind-a-scenes look into the emotional and chaotic rescue operation their crew was forced into on Sunday after their AC75 capsized and began to sink.

Chase boats were forced to spring into action immediately after Patriot went over. Source: American Magic

Patriot went over in the final race on day three of Prada Cup action after a large gust of wind made the boat go airborne before slamming back into the water and eventually falling on its side.

Vision released by American Magic showed crew on chase boats watch on in horror as the crash unfolded before immediately springing into action to save the sailors on board as well as the boat.

Initial responders threw rope onto the boat to get it upright again but once the large hole in the hull was discovered and the team realised the AC75 was taking on water, calls for float bags dominated the communications on the chase boats.

American Magic was eventually helped by local services such as Police and Fire and Emergency to pump out water from inside the boat while all the rival crews, including Team New Zealand were also filmed helping out where they could.

Skipper Terry Hutchinson admitted he thought initially that Patriot was a goner.

Barker and company were locked in a close race with Luna Rossa when disaster struck. Source: 1 NEWS

When you start putting air bags at the top of the mast so we could find the boat, that's an indication of what's taking place," Hutchinson said.

"You can't give enough thanks to the local police and the local authorities for their quick response."

Hutchinson confirmed to media yesterday American Magic will miss the remaining Prada Cup round robins this weekend in order to give themselves more time to fix the boat for the semi-finals which begin next week.

