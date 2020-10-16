TODAY |

American Magic launches its second America’s Cup boat

Source:  1 NEWS

American Magic has launched its second boat as it looks to challenge Team New Zealand for the America's Cup next year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Americans christened their refined AC75, named Patriot, today on Auckland's Viaduct. Source: 1 NEWS

The Americans christened their refined AC75, called Patriot, today on Auckland's Viaduct.

After a turbulent few months, team boss Terry Hutchinson says he's proud to unveil the new boat.

“We’re incredibly fortunate that we’ve stayed on track, we have met our schedules, we’ve met our deadlines - and through an incredible effort from the team at the facility in Bristol,” Hutchinson said.

“It was good to get the boat here four days earlier than what she was expected to originally and we were a couple of days ahead of where we’re meant to be, so it’s nice that it’s all rolled in the right direction.”

Other Sport
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Five All Blacks, three Black Ferns nominated for World Rugby's player of the decade awards
2
Caleb Clarke to start, Beauden Barrett returns for All Blacks in second Bledisloe clash
3
Full video: Funeral of Jonah Lomu's former agent Phil Kingsley Jones
4
Rennie makes four changes to Wallabies for Eden Park showdown with All Blacks
5
Exclusive: Israel Adesanya delays next UFC fight so coach can train Junior Fa, plans to return with shot at second title
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Tyson Fury turns attention to all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua

Teams pull out of Giro d'Italia as Covid-19 cases pile up
01:26

Pyramids of Giza serve as stunning backdrop as Kiwi squash star dominates desert event
03:06

One of NZ's most successful Paralympians reflects as he eyes fifth Winter Games appearance