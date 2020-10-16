American Magic launches its second America’s Cup boat

American Magic has launched its second boat as it looks to challenge Team New Zealand for the America's Cup next year.

The Americans christened their refined AC75, called Patriot, today on Auckland's Viaduct.

After a turbulent few months, team boss Terry Hutchinson says he's proud to unveil the new boat.

“We’re incredibly fortunate that we’ve stayed on track, we have met our schedules, we’ve met our deadlines - and through an incredible effort from the team at the facility in Bristol,” Hutchinson said.