American Magic calls in the reinforcements with second boat en route to Auckland

America's Cup hopefuls, American Magic is about to bolster it's challenge to take down Team New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS
The team's second boat is currently winging its way from Rhode Island, in a chartered Ukrainian cargo plane.
The 75 foot boat was spotted being loaded onto a plane by an eagle-eyed Twitter user.
The AC75 will be the one American Magic use for the Prada Cup challenger series.
It will soon be joined in Auckland by Luna Rossa, who announced over the weekend they were wrapping up operations in Italy and moving their base to Auckland.