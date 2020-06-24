American football star Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's encounter with two bears caught on CCTV

Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had an encounter to forget, unknowingly running into a bear and its cub while riding his push scooter.

Clinton-Dix, 27, was caught on CCTV riding his push scooter, before being given the fright of his life as he saw the bears.

Naturally, the American footballer freaked out, sending his scooter flying as he fled, with the two bears doing the same.

"I play D # gotta be ready to go," Clinton-Dix posted on Instagram.

"A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain't know how many was over there."