TODAY |

American football star Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's encounter with two bears caught on CCTV

Source:  1 NEWS

Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had an encounter to forget, unknowingly running into a bear and its cub while riding his push scooter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Dallas Cowboys safety came face-to-face with some unwanted guests. Source: SportsCenter

Clinton-Dix, 27, was caught on CCTV riding his push scooter, before being given the fright of his life as he saw the bears.

Naturally, the American footballer freaked out, sending his scooter flying as he fled, with the two bears doing the same.

"I play D # gotta be ready to go," Clinton-Dix posted on Instagram.

"A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain't know how many was over there."

No one was harmed in the incident.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
No charges to be filed after noose found in garage of NASCAR's only Black driver
2
Police investigating 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over Premier League match
3
American football star Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's encounter with two bears caught on CCTV
4
Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test
5
Australia's 2027 Rugby World Cup bid to potentially involve NZ matches
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:28

Fitness expected to be huge factor in rough return for NZ's thoroughbred racing scene

Donald Trump says he won't watch NFL, MLS if players allowed to protest during national anthem

US Olympic Committee open to challenging IOC's anti-protest rules

Dan Hooker's next fight confirmed, Kiwi to face Dustin Poirier at UFC Apex