America’s Cup: World reacts to day of ‘unprecedented drama’ after thrilling Team NZ comeback

"Bizarre". "Unprecedented". "Wow".

That was just some of the international reaction to a day of extraordinary racing on the Hauraki Gulf which saw Team New Zealand take two races, including an extraordinary second race in which both teams found themselves stranded when they fell off their foils.

The sailing website, Sailing News: Live Sail Die, called it a day of "unprecedented drama".

"America's Cup Day 5 delivered on the excitement! WOW! Today had everything - falling off of foils, 4-minute leads, lead changes, sail choice mistakes, shifts. It. had. it. all. Team New Zealand won both races today, leaving us at a 5-3 going into day 6. Both teams sailed strong races - but only one can win. Tomorrow is going to be huge."

London's Daily Telegraph said Team New Zealand has one hand on the America's Cup after a day of "bizarre" racing.

And Australia's Fox Sports website said the Cup had exploded into life.

It labelled the second race in which both teams fell off their foils "the most bizarre race in the competition's history."

The Guardian said it was a tough result for Luna Rossa.

"Luna Rossa were crestfallen, having blown the chance to level the match after the New Zealanders had appeared dead in the water... The second race was a major contrast to the smooth progress of the first in which TNZ threw down the hammer with raw pace in more stable wind."

It said that Team New Zealand had won an extraordinary day racing.

Sailing World devoted half a dozen stories to covering the day's events.

It said Monday was: "without a doubt the most heart stopping of the 36th America's Cup. After four days of deadlock and races decided 5 minutes after the start, today Team New Zealand put 2 points on the scoreboard and took a two-win lead over Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

"For the first time in this America's Cup both races saw lead changes. Unsteady and light winds played a big role in the change of fortunes as being on the foils meant the difference between leading and losing."

It said the first race went to Team New Zealand because of raw speed but it was not all easy; it credited Prada with hard graft and skill. Then came that bizarre second race with spectators holding their breath.