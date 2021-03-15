America’s Cup LIVE: Team NZ looking to extend lead over Luna Rossa in race eight

Follow all the action on the water here at 1news.co.nz as Team New Zealand take on Luna Rossa on day five of the America's Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand ahead of race 7, Day 4 of the America's Cup presented by Prada. Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday the 14th of March 2021. Source: Photosport

5:24pm: Team New Zealand just get themselves into striking range and were looking to attack for the lead, but the touch down and now sit nearly dead in the water! The Italians are tearing away now.

5:21pm: Luna Rossa round the first mark with a 16 second lead. Team NZ make an early gybe and show far more pace than the Italians.

5:19pm: It's reasonably close halfway up the first leg. Team New Zealand currently sitting 150 metres behind Luna Rossa.

5:15pm: Team New Zealand get a good start but Luna Rossa hold an early lead.

5:12pm: 2 minutes to start now. Team NZ have the port entry. Both boats clear the starting box.

5:10pm: Wind has been sitting around 10 knots over the last ten minutes. Both Boats are making their way back into course E. Race committee declare the race is live.

5:02pm: Despite sporting a different jib sail compared to the Kiwis, Luna Rossa skipper Francesco Bruni says that he was happy with the sail configuration.

5:00pm: Team NZ skipper Peter Burling said that despite losing the lead at the start the team dug deep to give themselves an opportunity to get back in front.

4:40pm: What a win for Team NZ! The Kiwis fly over the finish line! Te Rehutai is simply the quicker boat right now. Luna Rossa come over the finish 58 seconds behind.

4:38pm: Team New Zealand is absolutely crushing it now. They are 48 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa at the fifth gate. Final Leg now, an 800 metre lead, and growing!

4:35pm: The Kiwi lead is consistently increasing. Te Rehutai is just too quick at the moment. It's a 500 metre lead halfway up the penultimate leg!

4:33pm: Team New Zealand fly through the fourth gate with a massive 29 second lead. Still two legs to sail though.

4:31pm: The Kiwi boat is showing significant speed. Te Rehutai is sailing roughly 5 knots quicker than Luna Rossa. Team New Zealand have now put 350 metres between themselves and the Italians.

4:30pm: The Italians now trail by 19-seconds after coming out of the third gate. What a turnaround!

4:28pm: Team New Zealand are flying! The Kiwi boat is in a great position right now, defending the lead.

4:26pm: Lead change! The Kiwis are now in front! It's neck and neck right now though. A slim lead to Te Rehutai.

4:25pm: Te Rehutai 10-seconds behind Luna Rossa at gate two. Team NZ round the mark at pace, over 40-knots.

4:23pm: Team New Zealand are managing to find some pace on this downwind leg. They still trail Luna Rossa as they approach the midway point of the second leg. About 150 metres of separation between the two boats.

4:19pm: Luna Rossa clear the first gate with team New Zealand 8-seconds behind. The Kiwis make an early gybe after exiting the gate, going for the separation.

4:18pm: Despite trailing from the start, Team New Zealand are now making impressive gains halfway up the first leg.

4:16pm: Both teams clear the starting gate, Team New Zealand had time to kill as they approached the starting gate and have to make a turn, Luna Rossa get the speed advantage from the onset.

4:15pm: Luna Rossa enter the start box with Team New Zealand following from the opposite end. Team NZ with starboard entry here. Both boats now sailing for position with just one minute before the start.

4:10pm: Five minutes out from the start time. Both boats are now cruising around, waiting to clear the entry gate.

4:05pm: TVNZ commentator Jesse Tuke says both Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa are still undecided on the jibs they will be using.

4:00pm: Wind is still steadily sitting in the 8-12 knot range, looks like racing will be starting on time. 15-minutes away from start time now.

3:39pm: Racing will return to course E out on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour today, the same course that was used on the first two days of Team New Zealand's Cup defence.

It is aptly known as the "back paddock" due to it's distance away from shore, situated just south of Motuihe Island.

Unlike yesterday, there seems to be no doubt among racing officials that boats will get out on the water today with winds currently sitting between 8 and 12 knots on average.

Team New Zealand will have the starboard entry for the first race of the day.

3:30pm: Both teams will be itching to get out on the water today after yesterday's non-event.

Calm winds saw all of yesterday's action postponed leaving the crew of both teams with nothing to do but relax and bathe in the sun while the proposed start time got pushed beyond the 6pm cutoff.

Overall, the standings sit at 3-3, a deadlock which makes this America's Cup the most evenly matched series in nearly 40-years.