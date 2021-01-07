TODAY |

America’s Cup challengers reveal changes for Prada Cup, as regatta line-ups confirmed

Andrew Saville, 1 NEWS Sport Presenter
Source:  1 NEWS

All three America’s Cup challengers have been back on the water over the past few days, confirming changes to their boats ahead of the Challengers Prada Cup, which begins next Friday, January 15th.

All the teams have been making modifications, with some already on show.

1 NEWS cameras captured American Magic’s obvious modification, extending their hull bustle closer to the water to try to gain an aerodynamic advantage.

British team INEOS, the one boat which lagged behind in the pre-Christmas regatta, has gone back to using their second generation foils, which seem to be working. The consensus is Britannia has improved.

It’s understood INEOS has also fitted a new mast and improved sail performance.

Prada/Luna Rossa has kept away from the cameras to date, but they have new fairing around their grinders, keeping equipment drier and also helping with aerodynamics.

Regatta organisers have confirmed American Magic will open the Prada Cup, sailing against INEOS.

The month-long regatta to find a challenger for the 36th America’s Cup starts next Friday afternoon, with live and exclusive coverage on TVNZ1.

