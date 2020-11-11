America’s Cup 2021: Where, when and how to watch

The America’s Cup will be hosted within Auckland's Waitematā Harbour and Hauraki Gulf with events running from December 2020 to March 2021.
EVENTS
America’s Cup World Series Auckland and the Christmas Race – December 17 to 20, 2020
This will be the first chance for all the teams to race each other on their second AC75s.
The Prada Cup – January 15-February 22, 2021
This will decide which of the Challenger teams will take on Team NZ in the America’s Cup.
The America’s Cup – March 6-21, 2021
Defender Emirates Team New Zealand will take on the winner of the Prada Cup, with the first of those two teams to score seven points being the winner of the America’s Cup 2021.
RACE COURSES
There will be five courses allowing race organisers to decide each day where racing will take place subject to wind and weather conditions.
Full info and race charts here
HOW TO WATCH
TVNZ will broadcast races in New Zealand. More detail
A range of broadcasters have secured rights worldwide. Details
Every America’s Cup race will also be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com in almost every country around the world.
Fan zones will operate around New Zealand from March 6-15, 2021 from 4pm-8pm daily. Further details to be announced.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s border is currently closed to everyone except citizens and permanent residents. Compulsory two-week quarantine is in place for all arrivals. Most overseas visitors are therefore unlikely to be able to attend in person at this stage. Latest from NZ Immigration