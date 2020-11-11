America’s Cup 2021: Where, when and how to watch

The America’s Cup will be hosted within Auckland's Waitematā Harbour and Hauraki Gulf with events running from December 2020 to March 2021.

Peter Burling and Grant Dalton celebrate with the America's Cup during the Team New Zealand America's Cup welcome home parade in Auckland in 2017. Source: Getty

EVENTS

America’s Cup World Series Auckland and the Christmas Race – December 17 to 20, 2020

This will be the first chance for all the teams to race each other on their second AC75s.

The Prada Cup – January 15-February 22, 2021

This will decide which of the Challenger teams will take on Team NZ in the America’s Cup.

The America’s Cup – March 6-21, 2021

Defender Emirates Team New Zealand will take on the winner of the Prada Cup, with the first of those two teams to score seven points being the winner of the America’s Cup 2021.

RACE COURSES

There will be five courses allowing race organisers to decide each day where racing will take place subject to wind and weather conditions.

Full info and race charts here

HOW TO WATCH

TVNZ will broadcast races in New Zealand. More detail

A range of broadcasters have secured rights worldwide. Details

Every America’s Cup race will also be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com in almost every country around the world.

Fan zones will operate around New Zealand from March 6-15, 2021 from 4pm-8pm daily. Further details to be announced.