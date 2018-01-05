'I am over being runner-up' - Olympian Georgia Williams targets title at road cycling nationals

Auckland cyclist Georgia Williams has had enough of second-place finishes, and has targeted a win at this year's national road cycling championships which begin in Napier today.

Georgia Williams of Auckland competes during the New Zealand Women's Road Cycling Championships at Pioneer Stadium Source: Getty

In four previous national championships, Williams has placed runner-up three times in the road race, as well as finishing second and third in the time trial.

Last year, she was second behind Rushlee Buchanan in both the time trial and road race.

"It's fair to say I am over being runner-up," Williams said.

Part of Cycling New Zealand's elite track programme for four years, the 24-year-old competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, world championships and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She's spent the last year riding for the Australia-based Mitchelton-Scott World Tour professional women's team, called in as a late replacement and expecting limited opportunities in her role as a team domestique.

But Williams impressed so much she became the busiest rider on the squad, completing six week-long Tour races and 15 one-day races as well as the world championships.

"I absolutely loved it and it was great that I became trusted and they were happy with me," she said.

"I really enjoyed the environment. It was a lot of fun and quite relaxed, although we knew when it was time to be serious and when you needed to switch on."

Buchanan will again be the rider to beat in Napier as she looks to become the first female rider to win the road title five times.

The championships begin with the women's 25km time trial at Church Road Winery today, followed by the men's 40km event.