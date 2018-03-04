'I am the most baddest man on the planet' - Deontay Wilder sounds warning to Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has sounded a fiery warning to fellow title holders - Kiwi Joseph Parker and Britian's Anthony Joshua - after his victory over Luis Ortiz in New York.

Following the Bronze Bomber's 10th round win by TKO over Ortiz, Wilder wasted no time in making his intentions clear to unify the heavyweight division as quickly as possible.

"I am the most baddest man on the planet," Wilder began.

"I proved that tonight to solidify my position at the top of the food chain."