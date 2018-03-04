 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'I am the most baddest man on the planet' - Deontay Wilder sounds warning to Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua

share

Source:

1 NEWS

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has sounded a fiery warning to fellow title holders - Kiwi Joseph Parker and Britian's Anthony Joshua - after his victory over Luis Ortiz in New York.

The Bronze Bomber retained his WBC title with victory over Luis Ortiz.
Source: SKY

Following the Bronze Bomber's 10th round win by TKO over Ortiz, Wilder wasted no time in making his intentions clear to unify the heavyweight division as quickly as possible.

"I am the most baddest man on the planet," Wilder began.

"I proved that tonight to solidify my position at the top of the food chain."

"Soon there will be one champion, one face, one name - and he go by the name of Deontay Wilder."

Related

00:15
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

00:15
2
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:14
3
The Bronze Bomber retained his WBC title with victory over Luis Ortiz.

'I am the most baddest man on the planet' - Deontay Wilder sounds warning to Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua

4
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.

As it happened: Hurricanes' gutsy second half effort leads to big win over Jaguares

00:15
5
New Zealand fell 14-10 at the quarter-final stage on day two.

Fiji dump All Blacks Sevens out of Las Vegas tournament in overtime thriller

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.

00:45
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father's Day card.

00:15
The New Zealand skipper was left unbeaten on 112 as England pinched a four run win in Wellington.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

The visitors managed a four-run victory over New Zealand in a tense affair at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 