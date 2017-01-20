'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

A devastated Hayden Paddon has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo WRC rally event after a spectator he hit in the opening leg of the rally this morning died.

Hyundai Motorsport said as a 'mark of respect for the spectator', they decided to pull Haddon's car from the rally.

Paddon spoke about his distress at the situation this afternoon.

In a tweet he said: "I am incredibly saddened by today's accident and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved.

"It's difficult to say much more at the moment as we are in shock with what has happened. I'm sorry for the family, the fans & our sport."

WRC officials have also cancelled the stage as a result of this morning's incident.

Earlier, Paddon described the moment he skidded on the black ice.

"Not the way we wanted to start - caught out by black ice near the end of the stage.

"The car snapped sideways and then we were a passenger."

Monte Carlo Rally officials confirmed the tragic death in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that the Automobile Club de Monaco confirms further details of the incident that occurred in SS1 with car #4 (Paddon/Kennard).

"A spectator was transported by helicopter from the stage to hospital in Nice.

"Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the spectator has sadly died.

"An investigation has commenced into the incident and all involved parties will provide assistance to the authorities.

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

An in-car video of the incident, from Paddon's Hyundai, shows what the Kiwi driver saw as the incident unfolded.