'I am the best heavyweight out there' - Hughie Fury issues warning to Joseph Parker

English heavyweight Hughie Fury has come out in praise of next opponent Joseph Parker, but believes he has what it takes to defeat the unbeaten WBO title holder.

Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi

Hughie Fury against Fred Kassi

Source: Getty

Fury, 22, has been lined up as the first mandatory challenger of Parker's WBO belt, with the cousin of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stating that he doesn't care where fight takes place.

"It doesn't matter to me if it's anywhere, in the desert, in the car park, I'm happy to fight. I'm not bothered, long as title on line and I'm bringing it back," Fury told BoxNation.

"I've travelled all around world. I had my first pro fight in Canada, then New York, I've fought in Romania. I've been everywhere so it doesn't matter to me where the fight is going to be."

Fury hasn't fought since last April, and boasts a record of 20 wins from his 20 professional fights, similar to Parker, who is unbeaten after 22 fights, with the English fighter saying he will defeat Parker when the two meet.

"I rate Parker as one of the best heavyweights out there at the minute, it's going to be a cracking fight but I believe I am the best heavyweight out there and I'm going to prove that.

"It doesn't matter what he brings, whatever it is I have an answer for it. At the end of the day I'm ready and prepared."

"[Parker is] a good young talent and I believe when I beat him he'll probably come back and get another title but, trust me, I'm bringing that title back."

Parker's promoters Duco Events are still ratifying the logistics of the fight between the two, however it is believed that the bout will take place in Auckland in April.

