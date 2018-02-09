All female North Korean cheering squad arrives at Winter Olympics

A 229-member strong, all-female cheering section has arrived from North Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The squad, which features women chosen for their youth, good looks and enthusiasm, has been allowed to root for the North's much smaller contingent of athletes as part of a last-minute arrangement between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Both sides are hoping to use participation by the North in the games to ease tensions that have been exceptionally high over the past year amid North Korea's stepped-up missile launches and nuclear weapons' development.