All female North Korean cheering squad arrives at Winter Olympics

Associated Press

A 229-member strong, all-female cheering section has arrived from North Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 229-member strong squad features women chosen for their youth, good looks and enthusiasm.
The squad, which features women chosen for their youth, good looks and enthusiasm, has been allowed to root for the North's much smaller contingent of athletes as part of a last-minute arrangement between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Both sides are hoping to use participation by the North in the games to ease tensions that have been exceptionally high over the past year amid North Korea's stepped-up missile launches and nuclear weapons' development.

Arriving with the cheering squad was North Korea's Sports Minister Kim Il Guk, Olympic committee officials and a demonstration taekwondo team that will perform before the opening ceremony today and again later in Seoul.

