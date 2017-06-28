All eyes turn to Team NZ as discussions begin on what direction America's Cup winners will take prestigious regatta

The pack up is beginning in Bermuda with the sun setting on an impressive and innovative America's Cup.

The Kiwi's boat will go down in history for its lack of ropes and traditional equipment but what do those involved in this win want to be sailing in next time?

Foiling catamarans don't look nearly as impressive off the water and in pieces, but out racing, it's a different story.

Team NZ's winning AC class catamaran is a long, long way from a traditional sail boat, skipper Glenn Ashby said.

"I haven't done any sailing previously in my career without hanging onto some sort of rope or tiller," he said.

"Controlling the wing with an Xbox-type controller definitely takes more than a couple of days to get used to."

And after spending years getting used to the AC50s, many of those on board, including helmsman Peter Burling, hope aspects are kept for the next time the Auld Mug is up for grabs.

"I definitely prefer the higher speed side of it," Burling said.

"I find it a lot more fun than the more traditional boats and I think it is a good thing for the cup to be in a space where it is pushing the boundaries of technology."

Some may say the Kiwis pushed the limits so far, the essence of sailing was lost - but the man who helmed the Kiwis to yesterday's famous victory, disagrees.

"You don't have ropes but essentially everything is the same - you still have to start her a race - be quicker at the start line - have to put the boat in the right place around the track - you go around the marks and you pick shifts."

While the fundamentals may be the same, the vessels have varied greatly over the years.

From 12 metre yachts to the gigantic multi-hulls of 2010 and now the winged foiling catamarans.

There's talk the next step should be foiling mono-hulls, but Team NZ manager Grant Dalton says designs need to follow a checklist.

"I think it's important that we need to make it affordable but we also need to remember it is the America's Cup.